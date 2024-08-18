Cow enters home & ‘parks’ itself in driveway in M’sia, netizens call it ‘Lembughini’

Cow enters home and “parks” itself in driveway in Malaysia

A cow unexpectedly wandered into the driveway of a house in Malaysia at night, leaving the homeowners in fits of laughter.

According to the CCTV footage included in the 33-second clip, the incident occurred on 9 August at around 10.25pm.

The video, posted by @hanimeidayu on TikTok last week, has since garnered 222,800 views and 20,800 likes.

Fortunately, the homeowners found humour in the surprise encounter, joking that instead of the usual neighbourhood cat lounging in front of their house, they had a cow as their guest instead.

Amused homeowners share different points of view of the incident

The homeowners shared multiple points of view of the incident.

The husband filmed the cow from the front of the house, while the wife captured it from the doorway, showing the cow’s back turned toward her.

In both videos, the cow appeared completely unbothered, calmly lying next to their car.

They also included CCTV footage showing the cow entering the driveway and seemingly inspecting the area before it settled there.

Cow wanders around when bored

Many netizens were just as amused with the unexpected guest as the homeowners.

One user joked that even cows now prefer lounging in a semi-detached house garage rather than a cage.

Meanwhile, some quipped about the homeowners having a “Lembughini” parked at their house, playing on the Malay word “lembu” for cow.

When asked in the comments if the cow’s owner ever came looking for their cow, the wife confirmed that the owner had been searching for the cow all evening.

She also added that they were told the cow tends to wander off when it gets bored.

