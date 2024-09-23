Pick-up truck crashes into 3 mechanics repairing trailer in M’sia, all killed

3 mechanics in Malaysia killed by pick-up truck while repairing trailer

Three mechanics were killed in a horrific crash in Malaysia early Monday morning (23 Sept) while repairing a trailer truck on the Merapoh-Kuala Lipis road.

The men were struck by a pickup truck, which crashed into them with such force that it ended up in a roadside ditch, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Passers-by rescue victims

Lipis Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) head Haslizan Ramli said they received an emergency call at 2.44am, and dispatched nine firefighters to the scene.

Ramli stated that upon reaching the site, about 82km from BBP Lipis, the operations commander confirmed that a Toyota Hilux had collided with three men working on a damaged trailer truck.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the trailer was parked by the roadside when the pick-up slammed into them.

When the fire department arrived, passers-by had already pulled the victims from the wreckage.

The three mechanics were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pick-up driver sustained serious injuries, while both passengers were reportedly unharmed.

Cause of crash still under investigation

The injured were given first-aid and transferred to the Ministry of Health for further care, while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to police.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the crash.

