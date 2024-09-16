3 passengers trapped between seats after bus crashes into highway divider in M’sia, 30 more injured

3 passengers trapped after bus crashes into highway divider in Malaysia

On Monday (16 Sept), a double-decker bus lost control and collided with a highway divider on the North-South Expressway near Ipoh, Malaysia.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the crash resulted in three passengers on the lower deck being trapped between the seats, including two women.

The bus driver and 30 other passengers sustained only minor injuries and were able to exit the vehicle on their own.

Several rescue departments dispatched to scene

Emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene after receiving the report at 1.10am.

A team of 20 personnel from the Ipoh, Simpang Pulai, Meru Raya, and Tambun fire and rescue stations arrived to handle the situation.

Upon arrival, the team discovered passengers trapped inside the bus.

They immediately began the rescue operation by adjusting the seat backrests to free the trapped individuals.

According to Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station Chief Mohd. Azman Husin, the injured passengers were handed over to ambulance crews and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the remaining 31 victims received initial first-aid treatment at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further examination.

With all victims accounted for, the rescue operation was successfully concluded at 2.45am.

