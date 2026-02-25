1,531 molestation & 479 rape cases reported in S’pore in 2025 as physical crime rises 4.4%

Molestation and rape cases in Singapore rose in 2025, shop theft and voyeurism down

The number of physical crime cases in Singapore rose slightly in 2025, with outrage of modesty cases increasing year on year.

A total of 20,857 physical crime cases were reported in 2025, up 4.4 per cent from 19,969 cases in 2024.

Outrage of modesty cases up 7.3%

According to the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) Annual Crime Brief released on Tuesday (24 Feb), outrage of modesty (OM) and theft in dwelling remained the top crimes of concern in 2025.

OM cases increased by 7.3%, or 104 cases, rising to 1,531 in 2025 from 1,427 in 2024. These offences accounted for about 7.3% of all physical crime cases.

More than half of the cases involved offenders who were known to the victims.

The most common locations for OM offences were residential premises, which recorded 372 cases in 2025, up from 356 in 2024.

This was followed by public transport networks, with 164 cases compared to 158 the year before, and public entertainment outlets, which saw 115 cases, up from 103. Cases in shopping complexes declined.

SPF said it continues to work with public transport operators and nightlife establishments to enhance patrols and strengthen crime prevention messaging.

Members of the public are urged to report incidents promptly and provide descriptions if suspects flee.

Rape cases increased, voyeurism declined

Rape cases rose to 479 in 2025, up from 401 the year before, an increase of nearly 20%, The Straits Times reported.

Based on 2025 figures, this translates to an average of more than four OM cases and more than one rape case reported each day.

In contrast, voyeurism cases fell by 6.4% to 486 in 2025, down from 519 in 2024. These accounted for about 2.3% of total physical crime cases.

SPF attributed the decline partly to joint efforts with community stakeholders, including the rollout of safety guidelines for public toilets.

Nevertheless, police advised the public to remain vigilant and to alert security personnel or call the police if suspicious activity is detected.

Murder cases down, knife-related crimes edged up

Seven murder cases were reported in 2025, down from 10 in 2024.

In five of the seven cases, the suspects were known to the victims. These included a case in June 2025 involving a son who allegedly killed his mother in a Sengkang flat.

Knife-related crimes rose slightly by 4.6%, increasing from 131 incidents in 2024 to 137 in 2025.

Theft in dwelling remains a concern despite slight dip

Theft in dwelling cases dipped marginally by 0.9% to 1,500 cases in 2025, down from 1,514 in 2024.

However, they still accounted for about 7.2% of total physical crime cases and remain a key area of concern.

Dormitory-related cases saw a sharp increase of 57.4%, rising to 85 cases from 54 in 2024.

Most incidents involved fellow residents sharing the same room as the victims and taking personal belongings while the victims were asleep or distracted.

Police advised residents and workers to secure their valuables and avoid leaving belongings unattended in shared spaces.

Shop theft fell 3%

Shop theft cases decreased by 3% to 4,109 in 2025, down from 4,237 in 2024.

Despite the decline, shop theft accounted for 19.7% of physical crime cases and remained one of the top offences among youths arrested in 2025.

Most incidents occurred in supermarkets, as well as beauty, personal care, health, and wellness shops. More than half involved losses below S$50.

SPF said its Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (STAR) Programme has contributed to improvements.

As at 31 Dec 2025, more than 1,100 retail outlets had joined the programme, including major chains such as NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, and Watsons.

Some retailers are also exploring technologies such as artificial intelligence to detect suspicious behaviour.

Confidence in maintaining low crime rates

SAC Leon Chan, Director of Operations Department, said crime in Singapore remains under control, noting the declines in shop theft and voyeurism as encouraging signs.

However, he added that areas of concern remain and urged the public to stay alert and report suspicious activities.

As part of the newly launched “SaferSG, Together” movement, members of the public are encouraged to stay informed of crime alerts and advisories by signing up for the Community Watch Scheme, downloading the Police@SG mobile app, and following SPF’s social media channels.

Featured image adapted from Pixelshot on Canva, for illustration purposes only.