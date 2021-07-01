Crimson Twilight Illuminates Singapore Skies On 30 Jun

The past quarter has been a series of ups and downs due to the evolving Covid-19 situation. Yet, the gradual easing of restrictions and this recent crimson twilight make us believe that these tough times will pass.

On Wed (30 Jun), Singapore residents witnessed a spectacular sunset with a beautiful blend of orange, scarlet, and bluish-purple hues.

Times may be hard but this crimson sunset offered a spectacular finale to this turbulent quarter.

Crimson twilight changes colours in 10 minutes

An MS News reader shared pictures of a stunning sunset that dramatically changed within 10 minutes. Images were taken from Lavender, looking west towards the high risers of Farrer Park and Balestier.

The phenomenon began with scarlet and orange clouds which announced the beginning of dusk. In contrast, skies further away from the sun had bluish and purple hues.

Image courtesy of Dr Sohil Pothiawala

As a prelude to the evening, the sky adopted a bright yellow hue, marking the end of an eventful June.

Image courtesy of Dr Sohil Pothiawala

Pretty soon, bluish-purple clouds covered the skyline. From a good vantage point, one would have been able to witness the clash of the bright yellow and cobalt blue horizon.

Image courtesy of Dr Sohil Pothiawala

Stunning sunset captured across Singapore

Turns out, locals across the city captured varying perspectives of this rare celestial spectacle.

Over at Pasir Ris beach, the sky seemed to have various layers. The top layer consisted of greyish clouds while those nearest to the sun reflected golden and crimson streaks.

At Bedok Reservoir, another resident stumbled upon this iridescent horizon mirrored across the clear waters.

As the sun dipped further, the gorgeous landscape was engulfed in golden and crimson light.

Meanwhile, folks over at Marina Bay Sands stopped and stared at the pastel pink clouds around our iconic landmarks.

Hopefully a sign of better days ahead

Despite the ongoing uncertainty in the world, this recent spectacle reminds us that there is joy in simple moments.

Whatever difficulties you may be facing, stay optimistic and keep moving forward because there are better days ahead.

Featured image courtesy of Dr Sohil Pothiawala and adapted from Soon Tee Lee on Facebook.