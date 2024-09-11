S’pore photographer captures stunning shots of crocodile catching live fish at Sungei Buloh

Photographer gets amazing shots of crocodile eating live fish at Sungei Buloh

While crocodiles aren’t an uncommon sight in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, a photographer recently got an incredible shot of one catching a fish out of the water.

The photo, which looked as if the fish lept straight into the crocodile’s mouth, got much attention on the SG Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

Mr Teo Chee Yong, the photographer in question, told MS News that he visited the Reserve on Sunday (8 Sept) to photograph birds of prey.

Mr Teo was about to leave empty-handed when the tide began to rise.

At about 10.15am, he was at the bridge next to the Visitor’s Centre when he noticed a crocodile submerging and resurfacing multiple times, a behaviour he called “unusual”.

He continued observing, and shortly after, the crocodile emerged at the riverbank with a huge live fish at the end of its jaws.

A delighted Mr Teo snapped several photos while the apex predator threw its struggling meal around its jaws, biting and crushing it.

“Blood was spewing out of the fish all over,” he recounted.

Eventually, the crocodile swallowed the fish up. Mr Teo said the whole event occurred in less than two minutes.

He added that seeing it’s a common sight to see a crocodile devouring fish in Sungei Buloh, but this was the first time he saw one catching a live fish and eating it.

He was also glad to get the “bonus shot” as a silver lining to the lack of bird photos on the day.

Netizens encourage him to submit pictures to wildlife photo competitions

Animal lovers in the Facebook group praised the main photograph he posted.

One of them even said the shot should be submitted to an international wildlife photo competition, which Mr Teo said he would try if he got the chance.

Another commenter noted that the crocodile’s teeth were surprisingly white.

“Good for toothpaste advertisement,” someone else joked.

Most others simply praised Mr Teo for the “incredibly rare” and “amazing” photograph while complimenting his perfect timing.

