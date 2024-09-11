S’pore photographer captures stunning shots of crocodile catching live fish at Sungei Buloh

Environment Featured Latest News

The crocodile enjoyed some Sungei Buloh sashimi.

By - 11 Sep 2024, 11:31 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Photographer gets amazing shots of crocodile eating live fish at Sungei Buloh

While crocodiles aren’t an uncommon sight in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, a photographer recently got an incredible shot of one catching a fish out of the water.

The photo, which looked as if the fish lept straight into the crocodile’s mouth, got much attention on the SG Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

crocodile fish sungei buloh

Source: Teo Chee Yong on Facebook

Mr Teo Chee Yong, the photographer in question, told MS News that he visited the Reserve on Sunday (8 Sept) to photograph birds of prey.

Mr Teo was about to leave empty-handed when the tide began to rise.

At about 10.15am, he was at the bridge next to the Visitor’s Centre when he noticed a crocodile submerging and resurfacing multiple times, a behaviour he called “unusual”.

He continued observing, and shortly after, the crocodile emerged at the riverbank with a huge live fish at the end of its jaws.

crocodile fish sungei buloh

Image courtesy of Teo Chee Yong

A delighted Mr Teo snapped several photos while the apex predator threw its struggling meal around its jaws, biting and crushing it.

“Blood was spewing out of the fish all over,” he recounted.

crocodile fish sungei buloh

Image courtesy of Teo Chee Yong

Eventually, the crocodile swallowed the fish up. Mr Teo said the whole event occurred in less than two minutes.

He added that seeing it’s a common sight to see a crocodile devouring fish in Sungei Buloh, but this was the first time he saw one catching a live fish and eating it.

Image courtesy of Teo Chee Yong

He was also glad to get the “bonus shot” as a silver lining to the lack of bird photos on the day.

Netizens encourage him to submit pictures to wildlife photo competitions

Animal lovers in the Facebook group praised the main photograph he posted.

One of them even said the shot should be submitted to an international wildlife photo competition, which Mr Teo said he would try if he got the chance.

Source: Facebook

Another commenter noted that the crocodile’s teeth were surprisingly white.

“Good for toothpaste advertisement,” someone else joked.

Source: Facebook

Most others simply praised Mr Teo for the “incredibly rare” and “amazing” photograph while complimenting his perfect timing.

Image courtesy of Teo Chee Yong

Also read: Stork messes with tail of crocodile in Sungei Buloh until it leaves, gets food stolen by another croc

Stork messes with tail of crocodile in Sungei Buloh until it leaves, gets food stolen by another croc

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Teo Chee Yong.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author