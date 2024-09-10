Stork messes with tail of crocodile in Sungei Buloh until it leaves, gets food stolen by another croc

Stork chases crocodile away after prodding & grabbing at tail for over 10 minutes

A surprising encounter between a stork and a crocodile recently occurred in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Mr Andrew Hunt, a bird photographer, witnessed the meeting at about 9.45am on 8 Sep.

He told MS News that the stork was foraging for food in the muddy wetlands when it came across a crocodile lying there.

Unexpectedly, the stork began to peck and prod at the apex predator’s tail.

What was perhaps even more surprising was that the reptile eventually moved away.

The persistent bird then followed its target and continued bothering the tail.

Mr Hunt said that he felt “somewhat worried” that the stork seemingly did not realised it was messing with the tail of a crocodile.

He did not know if the crocodile would eventually turn around and attack the bothersome bird.

Mr Hunt added that several times, the crocodile used its legs to splash away at the wet mud.

The stork persevered with its dedication to disturbance for about 10 to 15 minutes, following the predator around.

Eventually, the crocodile left the area and hid in a mud pool.

Stork loses fish to second croc

Mr Hunt told MS News that the stork eventually found a dead fish in the wetlands to consume.

As it started to eat, however, a stroke of irony hit when a second crocodile appeared to bother the stork for its meal.

The two animals had a standoff over it, but this time the stork left, leaving the second crocodile with its hard-earned haul.

Mr Hunt said it was the first time he had ever seen such interactions between a stork and crocodiles. He actively photographs birds in Singapore and abroad, posting to his Instagram page ‘@birds._.inflight‘.

Also read: Gang Of Otters Harasses Famous Tailless Crocodile At Sungei Buloh, Surrounds It On All Sides

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Andrew Hunt on Facebook and courtesy of Andrew Hunt.