Crocodile Pillow Found In Malaysia Flood Water
Torrential downpours have led to massive floods across Malaysia in the past few weeks. While we deeply sympathise with the victims, it seems some lost belongings can cause a huge misunderstanding.
On 23 Dec, Malaysia Twitter account @kltrafficupdate tweeted about a crocodile ‘swimming’ in flood waters. It turns out that the crocodile was just a pillow.
The post has since gone viral, with 36,700 retweets and 63,700 likes.
While nearby residents were probably scared to death, we’re relieved to learn that no one was harmed by this ‘reptile’.
Crocodile plushie spotted in flood
On 23 Dec, a viral tweet captured a smol crocodile found floating in flood waters.
From afar, it seemed like a tiny version of the fearsome reptile. Much like the real thing, it looked as if it was quietly ‘swimming’ too.
During flash floods, it’s pretty common for reptiles and other wildlife creatures to end up in urban areas. But in this case, it seems the reptile is actually a plushie.
The tweet’s caption asked—with an exclamation mark,
Who’s pillow is this!
Once it was caught, the pillow had a smug grin on its face too, as if sporting a mischievous look after giving residents a scare.
Netizens amused by crocodile plushie
Netizens took to social media to reply to the amusing incident.
A netizen sent laughing emojis in response to the mischievous crocodile plushie.
Another shared a photo of his own crocodile plushie. Here’s to hoping this toy won’t end up swimming in the flood waters anytime soon.
In another multiverse, perhaps this plushie would be an emotional support animal, joked another user.
Hoping flash floods in Malaysia will subside
Crocodiles and other wildlife creatures can end up in urban areas due to severe flooding. At least this time, the crocodile pillow won’t be an actual threat to nearby residents.
Here’s to hoping the flash floods in Malaysia will subside soon.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from Twitter.