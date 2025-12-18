11 more vehicles impounded for providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services over past 3 weeks

11 vehicles caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services at land checkpoints, Sengkang & Mandai

11 more vehicles have been impounded during the ongoing crackdown against illegal cross-border ride-hailing services.

Their drivers were caught over the last three weeks, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling in a Facebook post on Thursday (18 Dec).

Over 2,700 vehicles checked since July

The impoundings took place during islandwide enforcement operations against such illegal services, Ms Sun said.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has checked more than 2,700 vehicles since July “to protect passenger safety and interests of licensed drivers”, it said in its own Facebook post.

It acted on tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and National Taxi Association (NTA), with the errant drivers nabbed at land checkpoints and in areas such as Fernvale Road and Mandai Road.

Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services face up to six months in prison and/or up to S$3,000 in fines, as well as possible vehicle forfeiture.

152 vehicles impounded for providing cross-border ride-hailing since July

So far, 152 vehicles have been impounded since July 2025, including the latest 11, Ms Sun said.

The safety of passengers matters, and the authorities want them to have “a safe and pleasant journey”, she added, pointing out that using legal cross-border transport services protects both passengers and local drivers’ livelihoods.

The minister urged members of the public to use legal and licensed vehicles for crossing the border between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

These include taxi services provided by ComfortDelGro, Strides Premier, Trans-Cab and Prime.

These services can pick up passengers anywhere in Singapore but may drop them off only at Larkin Sentral Terminal in JB.

S’pore & M’sia discussed enhancements to legal cross-border services

However, Ms Sun noted that Singapore and Malaysia had discussed new arrangements to improve legal cross-border services earlier this month.

On 5 Dec, the transport ministries of both countries said in a joint statement that they will work towards a regulatory regime for cross-border ride-hail and e-hailing platforms.

Some key enhancements being considered include allowing foreign taxis to drop passengers off anywhere outside their home country, with the authorities to gradually increase the number of pick-up points designated for ride-hail and e-hailing apps.

Both countries will also work to improve insurance coverage and accident claims processing for cross-border taxis.

Additionally, the supply of licensed cross-border taxis will be gradually increased to 500 from each country.

