Crow swipes fallen banknotes in M’sia, leads man & woman on wild chase to get cash back

Elderly man chases mischievous crow that ‘stole’ his fallen banknotes

An elderly man in Kuala Lumpur found himself in an unexpected chase after a crow grabbed his fallen banknotes and refused to let go.

The incident happened at a housing estate where the man accidentally dropped RM20 (S$6.07) and RM50 (S$15.17) banknotes.

Before he could pick them up, a crow swooped in and snatched the cash.

Instead of flying away, the bird appeared to linger, making the man chase after it in an attempt to retrieve his money.

Videos of the incident were posted by Instagram user @tehweesheng on 16 Feb, with the first clip having earned 155,000 views as of writing.

Crow taunts elderly man into chasing after banknotes

In the first video, the elderly man was seen walking down a short flight of stairs towards the crow, which expertly held the banknotes in its beak.

As soon as the man reached the ground, the crow jumped up the stairs, leaving the uncle with no choice but to follow it.

The crow even hopped as it moved to the opposite side as if mocking the elderly man.

Whenever the elderly man tried to catch it, the crow flew and hopped away, but stayed close enough to taunt the man into chasing after it.

Crow drops RM 50 bill during chase

Meanwhile, in the second video, a woman tries to help the uncle by chasing after the crow herself.

However, the crow only continued his mischievous game, hopping away whenever the woman reached it.

When the woman tried to approach it slowly, the crow accidentally dropped the RM 5o bill – which the woman quickly grabbed – before it flew with the remaining banknote.

It is uncertain whether the uncle was able to retrieve his RM 20 bill, but the OP revealed in the caption that he has one more video of the incident left to post.

Netizen claims crow has previously been causing trouble

The unusual scene between the humans and the crow amused netizens.

One user pointed out that the crow was not flying away, but was only taunting the uncle.

Another speculated that the bird may just be waiting for the man to give it food in exchange for his money.

Meanwhile, one commenter claimed that he recently stopped the same crow from making a child cry, but it eventually returned to bite the kid.

Featured image adapted from @tehweesheng on Instagram.