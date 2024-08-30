‘I feel like trees have fun every day’: Man in Japan reflects on experience standing with birds perched on him

Man in Japan says he understands trees better after standing still with birds on him

A bizarre clip of a man in Japan standing still with birds perched on him has caught netizens’ attention.

In the caption, the man said he now understands that birds are the reasons why trees can enjoy life despite being stuck in one spot their whole lives.

The man in question is 51-year-old Eiji Sugiyama — a popular comedian in Japan. He’s better known as Sugi-chan.

Within a few hours of it being posted on X, the video racked up over a million views on the social media platform.

In the video, the man stands completely still as four birds perch on his shoulders and hands. One parakeet even perched on his face and pecked at his bangs, as if it was grooming him.

Two other birds were perched on his right hand, seemingly fighting over some food in the cup he was holding.

Despite all the avian activity around him, the man stood completely still.

Man becomes enlightened by experience as a tree

In the post’s caption, Mr Sugiyama described the experience as the “best time” he had.

“I could stay in this position for hours,” he said.

Despite the dullness of standing still, Mr Sugiyama said the birds made the experience wonderful:

I feel like trees have fun every day thanks to birds.

As a comedian, Mr Sugiyama is known for his catchphrase which roughly translates to “isn’t that wild?”. With this experience, he has seemingly gotten in touch with his wild roots.

Featured image adapted from @wild_sugichan on X.