Aggressive crows attack residents in Tampines, leave 8cm wound on elderly man’s forehead

Two crows attack over 10 Tampines residents, allegedly over removal of nest

Residents in Tampines have been facing attacks from two aggressive crows for days, allegedly over the removal of the bird’s nest.

The aerial assaults occurred around Tampines Street 42 and Street 43, targeting passers-by regardless of race, age, or gender.

Crow attack leaves woman’s head bloodied

According to Shin Min Daily News, 42-year-old hairdresser Ms Luo (transliterated) was heading home to Block 443 Tampines Street 43 on the evening of 12 Sept when two crows swooped down from a tree and attacked her unprovoked.

One crow clawed at her head while the other pecked her shoulder with its beak. The frightened Ms Luo screamed and fled across the road, with the crows not giving chase.

With her scalp in pain, Ms Luo found some blood and bumps on her head from the attack and had to disinfect it.

She also called her daughter to tell her to take a detour when returning home.

Resident suggests crows retaliating over removal of nest on 12 Sept

A Shin Min Daily News reporter observed the two crows in the area, who would squawk at people passing under their trees.

One elderly resident alleged that the incident had gone on for months, with at least four attacks. It forced him and his family to take detours in order to avoid the crows.

He reported noticing a bird nest appearing in a tree several weeks ago, but a team had arrived on 12 Sept to remove it while it still had eggs.

The crows had circled the workers during the removal and attacked Ms Luo later that night. As such, the resident speculated that the birds were retaliating for their nest being removed.

Crows attack over 10 Tampines residents

Ms Luo told Shin Min Daily News that after fleeing across the road, she witnessed a mother and daughter also being attacked.

While speaking to them, they watched as the two crows swooped down on another man. She claimed that at least seven or eight people were attacked that night.

The crows’ reign of terror extended beyond just 12 Sept, however, with over 10 residents being victims of their feathered fury.

Mr Huang (transliterated), a man in his 70s, was crossing the road on 2 Sept when a crow flew in from behind and clawed him on the head.

He found a wound on his forehead at least eight centimetres long.

Mr Huang self-medicated at home and managed to avoid an infection.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.