Man at S’pore Cruise Centre tests positive for meth, ICA finds drugs & paraphernalia in bag

Singaporean traveller caught with drugs at cruise centre

A 50-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at the Singapore Cruise Centre after testing positive for meth and being found with a syringe.

Controlled substances and other drug paraphernalia were also discovered in his backpack.

It is believed that the man was attempting to smuggle the contraband into Singapore, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post shared on 6 Nov.

Man tested for drugs at cruise centre after scan detects anomalies

ICA officers, who foiled the man’s attempt on 17 Oct, found the following items among his belongings:

1 syringe suspected to be used for drug consumption

1 sachet containing a small amount of substance suspected to be controlled drugs

7 drug paraphernalia

Source: ICA on Facebook

Observing that traveller appeared nervous during the checks, they sent him for an immediate enhanced screening.

The man’s swab test revealed that he had consumed methamphetamine.

Following the checks, officers arrested the traveller and referred him and the contraband to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The CNB further uncovered five Erimin 5 tablets, three Ecstasy tablets, 3.78g of Ice in their investigations.

They also found one vape device with a vape pod attached, and am extra vape pod — on top of various drug paraphernalia.

At the suspect’s home, they found another 15g of Ice and more drug paraphernalia.

Netizens impressed by behind-the-scenes video

The Facebook post, which featured clips of the operation, has garnered more than 200 shares at the time of writing.

One netizen in the comments section praised the ICA for its success.

Meanwhile, some commenters weighed in on the penalty the man could face based on the amount of drugs involved.

For consuming methamphetamine, he could face between one to ten years in jail, and fined up to S$20,000.

Those found in possession of less than 167g of the drug face a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, a fine of S$20,000, or both.

Meanwhile, individuals found guilty of trafficking the drug will also be caned.

Also read: ICA finds over 520 packs of duty-unpaid cigarettes inside motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Cruise Centre and the ICA on Facebook.