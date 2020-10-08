S’pore Allow Cruises To Nowhere In Nov, Safe Management Protocols Still In Place

Some Singaporeans might have ended up disappointed after SIA announced that they’ll be scrapping plans to launch ‘flights to nowhere’. However, it seems ‘cruises to nowhere’ will come to fruition in the very near future.

After confirming they’ll go ahead starting in Nov, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will allow 2 cruise lines homeported in Singapore to resume with safety measures in place.

For example, passengers must undergo Covid-19 testing before boarding the ship.

Meanwhile, at least 1 cruise line is offering discounts in a bid to woo customers back.

‘Cruises to nowhere’ will look different from past

According to a STB press release on Thursday (8 Oct), ‘safe cruises’ will start from Nov and Dec for two cruise lines.

They are:

Genting Cruise Lines – from 6 Nov

– World Dream

– World Dream Royal Caribbean International – from 1 Dec

– Quantum of the Seas

For the safety of passengers and crew, ports of call won’t be allowed, and only Singaporean residents will be allowed on board.

Furthermore, cruise ships will only be allowed 50% capacity to facilitate safe distancing.

Ships have to be certified for ‘safe cruising’

STB also created the CruiseSafe Certification to approve ships for ‘cruises to nowhere’.

Singapore’s safe management measures will still be in place, meaning that passengers will only be allowed to sit in groups of 5 with no intermingling.

Stringent sanitation protocols will also be observed onboard.

Furthermore, 100% fresh air must be ensured throughout ships while infection control measures and emergency response plans relating to Covid-19 will be in place.

Inspections will take place to ensure passengers and crew adhere to the guidelines. This shows that the safety protocols will not become lax on the high seas.

Mr Keith Tan, Chief Executive of STB, said that the cruises are an opportunity for cruise lines to win back passengers’ confidence.

Cruise offers discounts to woo customers

Even though capacity will be reduced, Royal Caribbean says on their website that they’re offering 50% discounts for all guests.

Not only that, but kids get to sail for free when they reopen in Dec.

As for Dream Cruises, more info might be available soon.

Treading new waters

As Singapore’s cruise industry restarts during the Covid-19 pandemic, safety is paramount. We are glad that the industry is taking measures to ensure the health of passengers.

However, passengers should also play their part in making sure that others are safe.

Hopefully, the measures will help in reviving our tourism sector while ensuring safety.

