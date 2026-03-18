Sanitation worker in Thailand crushed to death by garbage truck’s hydraulic compactor

Worker crushed by garbage truck’s hydraulic compactor

A 46-year-old sanitation worker died on duty after being crushed by a garbage truck’s hydraulic compactor in Chonburi Province, Thailand.

Officers from the Phanat Nikhom Police Station rushed to the scene upon receiving a report regarding the horrific incident at 1am on Wednesday (18 March).

Upon arrival, they found the victim, identified as Mr Chaiyot (name transliterated from Thai), unconscious at the back of the garbage truck.

Rescuers attempted to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspected of having slipped and fallen

The deceased’s colleagues said the truck had just unloaded waste at the waste disposal site when the incident occurred.

Mr Chaiyot climbed onto the truck to remove the remaining garbage inside, but is believed to have slipped and fallen into the garbage compartment.

It is also suspected that he accidentally grabbed the lever controlling the hydraulic lid, causing it to slam shut and crush him, Khaosod reported.

Victim’s body sent for autopsy

Police officers inspected the scene before handing over the victim’s body to rescue volunteers.

The body was then transported to Chonburi Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Also read: 25-week-old foetus with serious injuries found in garbage truck in KL, investigations ongoing

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Featured image adapted from Khaosod English on Facebook.