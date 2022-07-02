Crypto Fund CEO Reportedly Trying To Sell Bukit Timah Bungalow, Company Put Under Liquidation

Crypto CEO Zhu Su Trying To Sell Bukit Timah Bungalow Urgently, Company Reprimanded By MAS

As Singapore is a tiny country, land is quite expensive.

Thus, those who can buy a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) must be earning serious moolah, perhaps as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a big company.

One GCB in Singapore is owned by the CEO of a crypto hedge fund, but he’s now reportedly trying to sell it.

This comes after his company was put under liquidation.

Crypto CEO bought bungalow for S$48.8 million

The GCB in question is located on Yarwood Avenue, off Dunearn Road.

It’s situated deep inside Kilburn Estate in Bukit Timah, and has a massive land area of 31,863 square feet (sq ft), or 2,960.14 square metres (sqm), according to EdgeProp.

The two-storey, six-bedroom freehold GCB was last purchased just seven months ago, as a caveat was filed with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on 3 Dec 2021.

It sold for the cool sum of S$48.8 million. That works to S$1,532 per sq ft (psf).

Crypto CEO’s company under liquidation

The current owner of the house is Mr Zhu Su, CEO of a crypto hedge fund named Three Arrows Capital (3AC), reported Bloomberg.

The 30-something-year-old, who used to be a Credit Suisse trader, co-founded 3AC in 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In March, 3AC was managing an estimated S$14 billion (US$10 billion) of assets.

However, the Singapore-based company was served a liquidation order on 27 Jun by a court in the British Virgin Islands, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The notice came when it failed to pay off its loans.

MAS reprimands crypto fund

Worse was to come when the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) reprimanded the crypto fund.

In a media release on Thursday (30 Jun), MAS said 3AC had provided false information to them, among other things.

They listed three contraventions of Singapore’s laws and regulations by the company:

failure to ensure that information provided to MAS is not false or misleading failure to notify MAS of changes to directorships and shareholdings prolonged breach of the assets under management (AUM) threshold allowed for a registered fund management company

MAS is now assessing if any further breaches of regulations were committed by 3AC in light of its liquidation.

Crypto CEO may be selling bungalow urgently

Amid the bad news related to 3AC, a text message has been circulating among property agents telling of a “very urgent sale”, reported ST.

It reads that the owners of a GCB in Yarwood Avenue want “to sell fast”.

The house “transacted last year at $48.8M ($1,532 psf)”, the message also says.

Though ST was unable to verify its source and authenticity, this info happens to correspond exactly to the sale price and psf price of Mr Zhu’s bungalow in Yarwood Avenue.

Crypto CEO owns two other properties

Mr Zhu won’t be homeless after selling off his GCB, though.

According to EdgeProp, he owns two other properties in Singapore besides the one on Yarwood Avenue.

One of them, a GCB located at the end of a cul-de-sac off Dalvey Road — near the Botanic Gardens — is still under construction.

That property is currently held by Mr Zhu’s wife Tao Yaqiong, EdgeProp said.

The freehold GCB has a land area of 15,565 sq ft and was last purchased in Sep 2020, according to a URA caveat.

Its sale price was S$28.5 million, or S$1,831 psf.

Mr Zhu’s official address, however, is listed as Balmoral Road, reported Bloomberg. The throughfare stretches between Bukit Timah Road and Stevens Road.

His name is listed as the owner of a bungalow in Goodwood Grand, EdgeProp reported.

It’s a strata-titled development on Balmoral Road that includes a condo block and eight bungalows.

The comparatively modest 5,242 sq ft property was purchased in Jun 2019 for a total of S$6.25 million, or S$1,192 psf.

Together, the three properties under the names of Mr Zhu and/or his wife were bought for an eye-watering S$83.55 million in total.

This ties in with a tweet he posted in Jan 2021, where he said wanted to buy “all the good-class bungalows in Singapore”.

With the recent downturn in fortunes of his company, he might need to shelve his plans for the time being.

Singapore GCBs snapped up by super-rich

While the super-rich love to snap up GCBs in Singapore, they’re one of the first things to be sold when their owner falls on hard times.

This is especially if they already have other properties lying around.

Though such mansions are out of reach of ordinary Singaporeans, perhaps we should take heart that some of them end up as playthings for the wealthy instead of becoming real homes.

