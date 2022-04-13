NUS Student Installs Crypto Mining Rigs In Resident’s Room, University Orders Devices’ Removal

Crypto Mining Rigs Discovered In NUS UTown Residence During Routine Inspection

Strange things have happened in university hostels since they are inhabited by students who may have a weird habit or two.

One enterprising student from the National University of Singapore (NUS) UTown Residence decided to install crypto mining rigs in a resident’s apartment.

According to an email advisory from the UTown Management Office sent on 11 Apr, the set-up was discovered during a routine inspection last week.

The university is investigating the incident and has since ordered the removal of the equipment.

Crypto mining rigs can be a fire hazard

The mining equipment was found next to a sofa, plugged into a three-way socket extension point, with a small standing fan placed on the floor pointed up at the rigs.

According to the advisory, the rigs were dissipating “unusually high” heat levels. This could “overload [their] electrical circuit boards and cause power outages.”

More importantly, the “higher than normal” level of heat emitted by such devices “poses a greater risk of a fire hazard”.

The Straits Times mentioned that the residents’ housing agreements state that activities that may cause fire, explosion, the release of toxic materials or any kind of hazard to residents are strictly not allowed.

Crypto mining rigs to be removed

In response to MS News’ queries, an NUS UTown Residence spokesperson said residents of UTown Residence were informed that crypto mining rigs are strictly prohibited.

This is because they consume very high levels of energy and emit unusually large amounts of heat, posing a fire hazard and the risk of power outages.

The spokesperson added that they are investigating this matter and have ordered the equipment to be removed for the safety of its residents.

Cryptocurrency mining refers to a currency creation process that involves using high-powered computers installed with special software to process transactions and solve tough mathematic, cryptographic equations.

Miners then typically receive new cryptocurrency currency as a reward. However, they first need to be members of an online crypto mining pool.

Safety comes first

When living with others, be it in hostels or elsewhere, we need to think of how our actions may affect others.

The best gauge of whether a course of action is advisable is to look at it from others’ points of view. Consider if your actions may have a negative impact on others before you act.

When in doubt, follow the rules. In this case, we are glad the routine inspection uncovered the crypto mining rigs before the unthinkable happened.