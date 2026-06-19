CTE Exit 8B to Upper Serangoon Road closed on 7 early morning dates in June & July

CTE Exit 8B temporarily closed on seven mornings in June and July for new pedestrian-cycling bridge

On seven early mornings throughout the months of June and July, the Central Expressway (CTE) (City-bound) Exit 8B to Upper Serangoon Road will be closed.

The temporary closure is meant to facilitate the construction of a new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists across the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

According to a media release from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the new bridge will enhance connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project.

Closure dates and times, and alternate routes

The closure will take place from 12am until 5am on:

24 June 2026

26 June 2026

5 July 2026

15 July 2026

17 July 2026

22 July 2026

24 July 2026

Those taking the CTE to access Upper Serangoon via Exit 8B can instead take Exit 10 to Braddell Road as part of their journey.

Meanwhile, the slip road from CTE (City-bound) Exit 8B to PIE (Changi-bound) will remain open.

Barricades and traffic signs will also be installed to help motorists.

As construction on the new bridge progresses, there will be additional measures to manage traffic around the work site.

These measures, which includes the closure of a section of the PIE, will be announced at a later date.

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.