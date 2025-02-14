Cubicle partitions taken down at ITE College East due to renovation & not fight

Cubicle partitions in ITE College East toilet detached & knocked down

Earlier this week, several photos allegedly showing cubicle partitions knocked down in a toilet at ITE College East were shared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page.

One of the posts showed two exposed cubicles, without any doors and partitions separating them.

Another video showed three cubicle partitions detached and knocked down to the side, with one broken in half.

The video caption “ITE East’s Royal Rumble” seemingly suggested that the doors were damaged during a fight.

Hoarding to cordon off renovation area damaged, management investigating

Responding to MS News‘ queries, Alvin Goh — Principal of ITE College East — said the cubicle partitions were taken down due to ongoing renovation.

However, the ITE College East spokesperson said hoardings used to cordon off the renovation area had been damaged.

The damaged hoardings were not shown in any of the Instagram posts.

Investigations are ongoing and the school’s management will take necessary action against those responsible for damaging the hoarding.

