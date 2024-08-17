Customer appalled that Adidas S’pore wouldn’t refund Yeezy, netizens urge him to read terms properly

Customer denied refund by Adidas over Yeezy purchase

Late afternoon on 16 Aug, a disgruntled customer posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page regarding a failed refund request for their Yeezy shoes.

He had bought the shoes through the Adidas App, only to find that they were too small for him.

However, he was met with an even bigger disappointment when a customer support representative told him that “returns, refunds, or exchanges are not possible”.

The customer support agent then apologised for the inconvenience, suggesting that he “keep it or donate it”.

“I was TOTALLY APPALLED & HUMILIATED that Adidas Help agent actually said such things to the consumer who is trying to seek help!!” wrote the customer in the Facebook post.

Netizens were generally unsympathetic to the customer’s plight, saying that he should have read the terms more carefully.

Customer bought Yeezy shoes at a 50% discount

In the post, the man explained that he bought the shoes on 6 Aug.

Based on an attached screenshot, the customer had gotten the Yeezy shoes for S$165 at a 50% discount.

He “immediately” sought help from the live chat on the Adidas app when he discovered that the shoes were too small for him.

The customer informed the service representative that he “did not see no return no exchange below the product”.

A screenshot of the live chat showed what happened next.

The customer was angered by the failed refund request and the suggestions put forward by the service representative.

“This is so unfair! I cannot wear it how to keep it?” he asked.

“I just bought it, why you [sic] ask me to donate it? Is that how you solve the problem for the customer?”

Netizens urged him to read the fine print

Instead of expressing sympathy, netizens were quick to point out that sale items are usually non-refundable, nor can they be exchanged.

“Also for Yeezys… they always state on the order page to order half size up as the cutting is smaller,” one comment said.

Another netizen urged the customer to read the fine print carefully before purchasing.

While the man will most likely not get a refund, he could do what one comment suggested — which is to treat it as a lesson.

