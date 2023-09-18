Woman Brings Cutout Of Max Verstappen’s Head Across S’pore, Gets Noticed By Red Bull & BBC News

Woman Takes Cutout Of Max Verstappen On Journey Across Singapore For F1 Weekend

The 2023 F1 Grand Prix took Singaporeans and tourists by storm this past weekend.

With monitor lizards wandering across the F1 track and a Ferrari team mechanic winning over the Internet, there’s been plenty to remember.

A woman certainly seemed determined to leave her mark as well, with a unique cutout of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s head.

She brought it with her across Singapore, even receiving praise from a Red Bull engineer.

Woman brings cutout of Max Verstappen across Singapore

Taking to TikTok, the OP shared that one of her companions for the 2023 F1 Grand Prix in Singapore was none other than a giant cutout of Verstappen’s head.

With her, it took a trip down to Red Bull’s pit lane, managing to receive a compliment from Red Bull engineer Hannah Schmitz.

The cutout also enjoyed its turn on public transport, hitching a ride on a bus and the MRT.

In addition, the cutout even got a ‘taste’ of the local cuisine, such as mee goreng and chicken rice.

And, of course, it couldn’t miss out on drinking a bit of kopi.

The cutout also came in handy during the weekend, especially as a shade from the heat.

Moreover, it even met a friend of its own, which turned out to be a gigantic cutout of Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas’ head.

Gets noticed by BBC News & Red Bull social media team

The cutout grabbed all kinds of attention during the weekend, including from Red Bull.

The Instagram account for the team featured it twice — in an Instagram post and Instagram story.

In addition, the official account for the F1 Grand Prix in Singapore took the chance to give the cutout a shoutout on Instagram.

Even BBC News jumped in on the action, including the cutout as one of their moments to remember from the three-day event.

Netizens react to giant cutout

The pictures of the cutout have also gained attention on TikTok, with many expressing their amusement over it.

A few also gushed over it, labelling the cutout as “cute.”

One netizen couldn’t help but take a dig at Verstappen himself, who missed out on a podium on Sunday (17 Sep) for the first time in 2023.

Regardless, it’s things like these that remind us of the draw of the F1 Grand Prix, especially in Singapore.

Here’s to many more such moments for next year’s race.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.