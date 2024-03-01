Cyclist jailed for knocking down 80-year-old woman outside Bedok coffeeshop before riding off

Cyclist jailed for colliding into elderly woman outside Bedok coffeeshop and riding off

In July 2022, a cyclist knocked down an 80-year-old woman near a coffeeshop in Bedok. Instead of helping the elderly lady, the accused reprimanded the victim and rode off.

The elderly lady sustained fractures to her femur and right wrist due to the collision, TODAY reported.

Yesterday (29 Feb), Farhana Din — the accused — was sentenced to two weeks’ jail for causing grievous hurt.

Cyclist scolded victim for not looking out

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at about 1.27pm outside a coffeeshop at Block 537 Bedok North Street 3.

At the time, Farhana was riding along a narrow walkway next to the coffeeshop when she collided with 80-year-old Mdm Lee Chye Choo.

The retiree fell “forcefully” to the ground as a result of the collision.

Farhana also crashed into a table and several chairs at the coffeeshop.

In court, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Ashley Poh highlighted that although Farhana witnessed at least four individuals on the walkway, she did not stop or slow down.

The accused then rebuked Mdm Lee for not watching out. Thereafter, with the elderly woman still on the ground, she rode off without offering help.

Bystanders helped to dial for an ambulance and Mdm Lee was subsequently conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The accident left her with fractures that required two surgeries — her medical expenses amounted to S$8,826.

Accused reportedly rushed home to take care of immobile mother

Farhana’s lawyer pleaded for leniency, claiming she was rushing home to take care of her elderly mother, who depends on a wheelchair.

Prior to the accident, she received a call from her mother. When the accident occurred, Farhana felt increasingly anxious and decided to focus on rushing home to care for her mother.

Meanwhile, DPP Poh sought a jail sentence from one week and two days to three weeks.

Farhana could have been fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to four years, or both.

