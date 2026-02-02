Cyclist crashes into braking minibus at Clementi, bicycle gets run over by passing car

By - 2 Feb 2026, 5:33 pm

Cyclist rear-ends minibus in Clementi after it brakes, nearly falls onto the road

A cyclist in Clementi encountered a traffic mishap when he rode right into the rear of a braking minibus on 31 Jan.

Falling off his bicycle, things went from bad to worse when another car promptly ran over his vehicle’s rear wheel.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Cyclist nearly falls over after hitting minibus

The incident allegedly occurred on 31 Jan at 8.02am, according to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV).

Their Facebook video showed the cyclist waiting behind the minibus at the red light of the Clementi Avenue 2 intersection with West Coast Road.

Eventually, the light turned green, and the vehicles began to move.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

As the minibus reached the intersection, it suddenly braked.

cyclist minibus clementi

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

The cyclist failed to stop in time and crashed into the minibus’s rear, falling over sideways.

cyclist minibus clementi

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

As he managed to stop himself from falling, a car passing by ran over his bicycle, knocking it aside.

cyclist minibus clementi

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Driver alights after Clementi accident

The cyclist slowly got back on his bicycle, while the minibus driver emerged to check on what had happened.

cyclist minibus clementi

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Numerous netizens made fun of the cyclist, blaming him for the accident.

Source: Facebook

However, one commenter argued that the van had suddenly braked, and that a car would have ended up in the same accident as the cyclist.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.

