Cyclist crashes into braking minibus at Clementi, bicycle gets run over by passing car

Cyclist rear-ends minibus in Clementi after it brakes, nearly falls onto the road

A cyclist in Clementi encountered a traffic mishap when he rode right into the rear of a braking minibus on 31 Jan.

Falling off his bicycle, things went from bad to worse when another car promptly ran over his vehicle’s rear wheel.

Cyclist nearly falls over after hitting minibus

The incident allegedly occurred on 31 Jan at 8.02am, according to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV).

Their Facebook video showed the cyclist waiting behind the minibus at the red light of the Clementi Avenue 2 intersection with West Coast Road.

Eventually, the light turned green, and the vehicles began to move.

As the minibus reached the intersection, it suddenly braked.

The cyclist failed to stop in time and crashed into the minibus’s rear, falling over sideways.

As he managed to stop himself from falling, a car passing by ran over his bicycle, knocking it aside.

Driver alights after Clementi accident

The cyclist slowly got back on his bicycle, while the minibus driver emerged to check on what had happened.

Numerous netizens made fun of the cyclist, blaming him for the accident.

However, one commenter argued that the van had suddenly braked, and that a car would have ended up in the same accident as the cyclist.

Also read: BMW driver cuts into lane along PIE and rear-ends car, no one taken to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.