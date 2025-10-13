Cyclist without helmet runs red light at Great World, crashes at pedestrian crossing

Cyclists run red light at Great World, one faceplants amidst group of pedestrians

A dramatic tumble was caught on camera at Great World, after a cyclist ran a red light and faceplanted in the middle of a pedestrian crossing.

Footage from SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), allegedly taken on 11 Oct, showed many pedestrians crossing Zion Road outside Great World City during the red traffic light.

Instead of stopping, two cyclists without helmets rushed through the crossing just behind a group of people, which included children.

Cyclist falls facefirst onto road after running red light

One cyclist ended up falling forward off his bicycle and faceplanting onto the road, missing other pedestrians who looked at him in surprise.

The cyclist rolled over onto his back and managed to get up again, clearly in pain.

A woman in black whom he had fallen next to looked at him with concern before carrying on with crossing the road.

The other cyclist who made it through unscathed headed towards the roadside to stop as well.

Limping, the fallen cyclist pushed his bicycle to the roadside under the gazes of dozens of bystanders.

One man with a child even pointed up at the red light when the cyclist passed by, seemingly telling him about it.

However, the cyclist ignored the man and instead checked his injuries once safely on the footpath.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comments on the incident.

Netizens slam cyclists for rushing red light

Online, reactions were swift. Many netizens quickly criticised the cyclists, with one questioning why they did not stop at the red light despite all the pedestrians crossing.

Another commenter expressed relief that only the cyclist was injured in the crash.

A third user hoped that the injuries from the fall would teach the cyclist a lesson.

Also read: Driver runs red light along Upper Thomson Road & crashes into 2 pedestrians, police investigating

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.