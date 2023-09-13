Cyclist Tailgates Cement Truck On S’pore Road, Safety Concerns Raised

Singapore Cyclist Breaks Safety Rules By Tailgating Truck

It’s not uncommon to see cyclists on the road in Singapore, and sometimes, they do engage in behaviour that endangers their safety.

A motorist recently noticed a cyclist riding dangerously close to the back of a cement mixer truck.

Even as the cement truck moved to the middle lane, the cyclist stuck with it.

The cyclist’s actions raised safety concerns online, and in fact, broke Singapore’s road laws and guidelines.

Cyclist tailgates truck on Singapore road

Instagram page sgfollowsall uploaded a video of a solo cyclist riding on the left-most lane of a road.

While that would not usually be an issue, the blue-shirted cyclist tailgated a cement mixer truck closely.

The rider presumably was making use of ‘drafting’, a technique meant to reduce the effort of cycling and increase speed.

In the video, the cyclist keeps up with the vehicle without too much effort in pedaling.

Seemingly unperturbed by the potential danger of colliding with the truck, the cyclist follows along as it shifts into the middle lane.

In response to the video, many have voiced their concerns over the cyclist’s actions.

One netizen in the comments criticised the cyclist for “testing his luck to meet [the] Grim Reaper”.

Breaks on-road laws by following truck to the middle lane

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) website, cyclists are expected to “keep a safe distance behind moving vehicles”.

Additionally, they must ride as close as possible to the far left edge of roads.

By following the cement truck into the middle lane, the cyclist in the video had broken the guidelines for safe cycling.

What’s more, no bicycle is to be ridden on the right of a motor vehicle proceeding in the same direction per Singapore’s Road Traffic Act.

Another reckless cycling incident last month saw a cyclist knocked down by a van after ignoring a red light.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.