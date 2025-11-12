Teen cyclist captured on video tailgating lorry while riding a ‘fixie’ on West Coast Highway

Teenager caught on video tailgating lorry on ‘fixie’ bike along West Coast Highway

A video of a teenager dangerously tailgating a moving lorry while cycling on West Coast Highway has alarmed Singaporeans online, with many calling the stunt reckless and life-threatening.

The clip, shared by @sgfollowsall on Instagram on 5 Nov, shows a young cyclist seemingly riding a fixed-gear bicycle, also known as a “fixie”, just a few metres behind a moving lorry at night.

The post’s caption read: “One teenager drafting lorry on West Coast Highway. Very dangerous.”

Teen cyclist seen ‘drafting’ dangerously behind lorry

The cyclist, seemingly a teen, appeared to be “drafting”, a technique where a cyclist rides close behind another to reduce wind resistance.

However, in this case, the act posed serious safety risks to the cyclist.

Throughout the video, the cyclist maintains a dangerously short distance from the lorry’s rear.

The lorry’s rear lights can be seen blinking as it moves along the highway, while the teen continues to cycle behind it.

The clip then cuts to a first-person view of a cyclist behind another lorry, though it’s unclear if it’s the same person.

Netizens slam highway stunt

Many netizens expressed alarm at the risky stunt, calling it reckless and irresponsible.

One commenter said the cyclist had a “death wish” for riding so close to a moving truck on a highway.

One former fixie rider urged others to stop performing such dangerous stunts, warning that this could cost lives.

One Instagram user pointed out that “slipstreaming” or “drafting” behind a lorry that is “40 times bigger” than the cyclist was not even effective.

Another netizen said that the cyclist would be seriously injured if the truck braked suddenly.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists must keep a safe distance from vehicles and are prohibited from riding on expressways such as the West Coast Highway.

Such behaviour can result in a fine of up to S$2,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

