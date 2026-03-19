‘Absolutely in awe’: Cyclist observes tapir for several minutes near Serangoon River before it retreats into forest

Rare tapir spotted foraging near Serangoon River forest on 19 March, retreats into forest after being followed

Another rare sighting of a Malayan tapir in Singapore occurred in the early hours of Thursday (19 March) near the Serangoon River.

A cyclist who came across the elusive animal observed it from a distance for several minutes before it eventually headed back into the forest.

Rare tapir seen foraging by roadside, remains calm despite cyclist

“I’ve joked with my friends that it’s more likely I strike the lottery than be able to spot a wild tapir,” the cyclist, Eric Teo, told MS News. Luck, however, seemed to have other plans.

The 28-year-old freelancer was cycling along Lorong Halus at about 1.48am when he noticed an animal to his right.

At first, he thought it was a wild boar and instinctively sped up in case it charged.

But when I looked closer, lo and behold, it was the elusive Malayan tapir.

The animal was calmly foraging along grass patches by the roadside, seemingly unbothered by his presence.

For about three to four minutes, it continued feeding while keeping a watchful eye on Mr Teo, who observed it from afar.

It later began walking back towards a nearby forest clearing.

‘Majestic’ animal retreats into forest after brief encounter

Mr Teo followed at a distance of about 50m, taking in the rare encounter.

“I was absolutely in awe of the individual. It is larger than I expected and very majestic,” he said. “What surprised me was how its steps sounded like a horse’s hooves.”

While the tapir initially appeared unfazed, it grew more cautious as he continued trailing behind. It eventually moved off into the forest and disappeared from view.

Mr Teo, who was already aware of previous tapir sightings in Singapore, said he never expected to see one himself, let alone be in its company for several minutes.

“I’m glad I didn’t spend the whole time filming and actually soaked in the experience for a bit,” he added.

He also chose not to disclose the exact location of the sighting to avoid attracting crowds that might disturb the shy animal.

Sightings in recent years linked to Serangoon River area

Mr Teo told MS News that he believes the tapir could be the same individual seen in previous sightings, most of which took place around the forested areas next to the Serangoon River.

On 10 Sept 2023, a cyclist spotted a tapir running along the Punggol Park Connector Network (PCN) towards Lorong Halus Bridge, which crosses the river.

As Malayan tapirs are not native to Singapore, it has been speculated that the animal may have swum over from Malaysia.

Earlier this year in February 2026, another sighting was reported in the Defu industrial area, also near the Serangoon River forest.

Based on these sightings, Mr Teo suggested that the tapir may be frequenting the forested area along the river.

Concerns over development near forest habitat

However, he also expressed concern about future developments in the area. Under the Master Plan 1998, land east of the Serangoon River has been zoned for industrial use.

“If we start clearing this forest, we are effectively displacing this individual that has somehow called the forest its home,” he said.

Construction of the Lorong Halus bus depot, which began in late 2025, has raised concerns among residents and nature groups.

Nature Society Singapore (NSS) has called for an environmental study to assess the impact on the forest and its wildlife.

“I wouldn’t call myself an activist, but I would say I grew up alongside this forest,” Mr Teo told MS News.

He emphasised the importance of protecting the area’s natural diversity, which may now include the Malayan tapir.

Also read: Rare Sighting Of Tapir Spotted In Punggol, Animal Seen Galloping Along Park Connector

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Featured image adapted from Eric Teo on Facebook.