Dad in Johor refuses to bring injured son to hospital, boy dies after accident

Boy dies at home eight hours after road accident in Johor

A 12-year-old boy died after his dad refused to bring him to the hospital following a motorcycle accident in Kluang District, Johor, at around 1pm on Monday (4 Aug).

He died eight hours later, at 9pm, at their home in Johor Bahru, due to internal abdominal injuries.

The boy’s father reported his death to authorities in the afternoon of the following day, Kluang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh told Berita Harian.

Boy lost control of motorcycle

According to Mr Bahrin, the victim was visiting his uncle in Paloh, Johor, for a funeral along with his family when the incident occurred.

The victim, who did not have a driving license, took his uncle’s motorcycle to a grocery store when he lost control of the vehicle.

Upon arriving at the grocery store, the motorcycle skidded and crashed into a roadside barrier.

Dad refused to take him to hospital

The father took the boy to two private clinics, one of which referred him to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru for further treatment.

“However, the father refused to send him to HSA and instead took the victim home,” Mr Bahrin told Berita Harian.

The boy was eventually confirmed dead due to internal abdominal injuries by medical staff at HSA.

The accident is being investigated as a case of reckless driving causing death.

