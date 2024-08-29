Man in M’sia says he doesn’t want ‘damaged wife’ after she gives birth via C-section

Man berates wife for having C-section, calls her ‘damaged’

Earlier this week, a Malaysian woman went viral on TikTok after revealing her husband’s shocking reaction to her Caesarean section.

The woman, 18, shared screenshots of their conversation, which have since garnered 2.1 million views.

On 20 Aug, the woman had to undergo a C-section to deliver their baby, despite her initial preference for a natural birth.

Her due date was 29 Aug, but the baby arrived early.

Husband calls her ‘crazy fool’ for undergoing surgery

However, the woman’s husband strongly opposed to the surgery, claiming he didn’t want his wife’s body to be “damaged”.

He even went as far as to say things like “I don’t want to live with you anymore” and “I’m better off marrying someone else who is still healthy”.

The woman was also called names like “crazy fool”, “broken”, and “stupid”.

Despite her attempts to update her husband on her recovery, including a bout of postpartum fever, the man stopped replying to her messages.

When he finally responded, he accused her of wanting to get a C-section from the start.

Incident sparks outrage online

The man’s unreasonable behaviour ignited a firestorm of anger online, with many people urging the woman to leave him and saying that she deserves so much better.

Some even joked that the doctor should perform a C-section on the husband next.

While others hoped the story was fabricated, the woman confirmed: “Unfortunately, this is true.”

In a follow-up comment, she explained that she had been dilated by 2cm overnight, and since the baby was ready in the morning, the doctor decided on a C-section.

