Family In China Draws Dark Circles Under Child’s Eyes To Combat His Mobile Phone Addiction

Family In China Helps Child Combat Mobile Phone Addiction By Drawing Dark Circles Under Eyes

Seeing young children play with their mobile phones is a fairly common sight these days.

If left unchecked, however, they can develop a damaging addiction harmful to their early childhood development.

Aware of this, a family in China recently came up with an innovative method to tackle their child’s addiction.

They drew dark circles under his eyes while he was asleep, tricking him into assuming he had them as a result of using a phone for far too long.

Family draws dark circles under child’s eyes to tackle addiction

According to China Press, the incident occurred in the city of Huludao in Liaoning Province, China.

The child, a five-year-old boy, had recently developed an addiction to mobile phones.

To address the issue, his aunt suggested painting dark circles under his eyes to trick him into thinking they were caused by his addiction.

As such, the family waited until he was asleep to do so, painting dark shadows beneath his eyes.

Successfully deters child from using phone

When the child woke up, he reportedly felt frightened upon seeing the circles, assuming they were due to his mobile phone addiction.

His family members also committed to the bit by asking if there was something wrong and if his eyes felt itchy.

In addition, they asked a friend to pretend to be a doctor. The friend dutifully came over and said the addiction had caused the dark circles.

They then gave the child “eye drops” and prescribed him rest for two days.

Ultimately, the family’s attempt turned out to be successful. Driven by a fear of recurring dark circles, he chose not to use the mobile phone for an entire day afterwards.

This isn’t the first time families have painted dark circles under their child’s eyes to deter them from using mobile phones.

Back in 2022, a woman in the city of Hanzhong, China, did so with her son as well, causing him to refrain from using the appliance, according to a local report.

