Taiwanese actor Darren Wang arrested for alleged involvement in attempted murder case, investigations ongoing

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang arrested for alleged involvement in attempted murder case

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang (王大陆) was arrested for his alleged involvement in a case of attempted murder.

Police seized his phone and discovered messages of him bragging about orchestrating an attack on a private-hire driver.

According to CNA, the authorities discovered the messages while investigating the 33-year-old for an ongoing military evasion case.

Wang reportedly dissatisfied with quality of private-hire driver

Last April, Wang reportedly booked a private-hire vehicle from Taipei to Taoyuan International Airport and was dissatisfied with the vehicle.

Wang also claimed that the driver took an unnecessary route, which led to an argument between the pair.

The actor later shared the experience with a friend and the latter proceeded to enlist the help of another acquaintance to track and assault the driver.

According to China Times, Wang’s acquaintances attacked the driver on 25 April 2024.

They then took footage of the injured driver and sent it to Wang. The actor subsequently boasted about it to his friends.

The police detained both Wang and another man, surnamed Yu, and recommended charges of attempted murder.

Wang was released on NT$5 million (S$203,700) bail on Wednesday (5 March).

Detained for allegedly evading military service

Last month, Wang was detained by the authorities for allegedly evading mandatory military service.

Additionally, he was also under investigation for allegedly forging a medical document.

The actor previously told reporters that he intended to serve his military service, claiming he is “still so young” and there was “no need to evade military service”.

The conscription age in Taiwan is 18, with deferment granted for higher education. However, all men are required to serve in the military for one year by the time they turn 36.

Darren Wang is best known his role in the 2015 romantic comedy movie, Our Times (我的少女时代).

