Chagee launches 1st store fully staffed by deaf & hard-of-hearing employees in S’pore at NUS

New NUS Chagee store staffed by deaf & hard-of-hearing employees

Chinese milk tea chain Chagee has officially launched its very first “Signing Store” — a concept designed to support the deaf and hard-of-hearing community — in Singapore.

Modelled after similar concepts already operating in China, the Chagee team worked to adapt and implement the idea locally.

Located at the heart of the National University of Singapore (NUS), within Yusof Ishak House, the store offers a cozy and intimate space that welcomes all.

While the Signing Store retains Chagee’s familiar warm aesthetic, it also incorporates thoughtful modifications to accommodate the deaf and hard-of-hearing staff.

At the official launch on Thursday (19 June), Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Social and Family Development and Ministry of Law, Eric Chua, emphasised the importance of disability inclusion and inclusive employment in Singapore.

“I am heartened to see businesses stepping up to create meaningful opportunities and experiences for all members of our community, as we work together to build a more inclusive Singapore,” he said.

Mr Chua described the Signing Store as another step towards a more inclusive society, and encouraged everyone to visit Chagee’s new outlet.

Store has visual cues like writing pads & QR codes

To prevent miscommunication between the staff and customers, and to create a more seamless experience, the store features a variety of visual cues and communication aids.

Customers can scan a QR code that links to the Chagee app, from which they can place their orders.

Additionally, writing pads are provided for further communication, should the need arise.

Signs and posters are also placed on the counter, offering instructions and notices for customers to read.

In an interview with Lawrence Wen, General Manager of Chagee Singapore, he highlighted the intentional decision to open the Signing Store on a university campus.

Since the store’s soft launch in May this year, he believes that the student population has strongly resonated with the brand and its inclusive concept.

“I think this generation is very accustomed to our ordering system, so it’s a very positive concept here. It’s also cashless,” said Mr Wen, describing it as a model of “frictionless communication”.

Deaf & hard-of-hearing employees are ‘self-sufficient’

Describing the staff as “self-sufficient”, Mr Wen shared that many had previously worked at other Chagee outlets prior to joining the Signing Store.

“They have worked in a very high-volume environment. Coming here was an easier transition for them,” he said.

Speaking to MS News, a deaf partner acknowledged that while working at the bar can be challenging due to the wide range of tasks, the training process and visual aids have been helpful.

Although the training takes a little longer, Mr Wen explained that it allows staff more time to grow comfortable in their roles and build confidence.

“Once we send them out to the stores, we pair them up just so there’s always someone helping them and taking care of them,” he said.

Mr Wen noted that the team currently consists of 14 baristas, with no resignations so far.

“It’s something that I’m very proud of as well, because it means that they are very comfortable working in the store,” he added.

Deaf & hard-of-hearing staff involved in planning & training

Without any prior experience working with the deaf community, Mr Wen said that he learned a great deal throughout the process.

The Singapore team participated in training sessions with a sign language master during which they picked up several useful skills — including basic cues to communicate with the deaf and hard-of-hearing partners without needing an interpreter.

These trainings were not without their challenges, as the management gained a deeper understanding of their partners’ needs through ongoing feedback.

One example Mr Wen shared was when staff highlighted that some equipment was not suitable for their use.

In response, the team installed various types of screens to improve communication among staff.

A more specific example involved the tea machine — which, in traditional stores, emits a sound once the tea is fully boiled.

However, as deaf staff are unable to hear this, a red light was installed on the machine to visually signal when it is ready.

‘They are no different from our normal partners’

Chagee’s Signing Store marks a meaningful step towards a more inclusive society.

“We treat them no different than our normal partners,” Mr Wen stated, adding that the company provides them with opportunities for career growth.

He shared that one of their deaf employees was invited to a bell-ringing event in New York.

“When we brought him there to interact with our management team, there was no difference,” he said.

“For us, it’s not just about empowerment and inclusion,” he added, saying that they want the public to understand that their deaf and hard-of-hearing partners are just as capable of handling high volumes — in terms of productivity, efficiency, and interaction.

“With the Signing Store, we’re not only serving high-quality tea, but also championing connection, communication, and community. Sitting it at NUS was a deliberate choice — this is where future leaders are shaped, and we want to inspire more inclusive mindsets through everyday experiences,” said Mr Wen.

“We hope to make inclusivity a natural part of everyday life, starting with something as simple as ordering your favourite drink.”

