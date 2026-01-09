TikToker finds debris stuck in foot after walking barefoot along S’pore’s perimeter, spends S$174 extracting it 

TikToker finds debris stuck in foot after barefoot walk around Singapore

A Singapore-based TikToker known for going about his daily life barefoot recently shared a video revealing that a piece of debris had become lodged in his foot.

The discovery came shortly after he attempted to walk around Singapore’s perimeter barefoot.

He later underwent a painful procedure to have the debris removed. Despite the ordeal, the TikToker remains committed to his barefoot antics.

Debris stuck in foot after he walked past construction site

Kevin, who goes by @radical_kindness_ on TikTok, recently posted a video sharing how he had headed to the hospital in the early hours of Sunday (4 Jan) after noticing pain and swelling in his left foot.

The 31-year-old creator and entrepreneur shared in the video that the piece of debris became lodged in his foot while he was walking near a construction site last December.

He had been walking barefoot around Singapore’s perimeter to raise funds, he explained.

Although it was “quite painful” at the time, Kevin said he managed to walk it off.

Speaking to MS News, Kevin said that he did not want to take a taxi despite the injury, since his “homeless” challenge prohibited him from spending money.

While he intended to see a doctor at Punggol, he eventually forgot about it.

After an X-ray examination, Kevin went through a painful procedure to remove the foreign object from his foot.

In total, he spent three and a half hours at the hospital and S$174 to have the debris removed.

Remains committed to going barefoot

Despite the incident, Kevin remains adamant about remaining shoeless.

In response to queries by MS News, Kevin said he has been walking barefoot for six months, and this was the first time he had debris stuck in his foot.

“Most of the time, it’s safe, especially in populated areas,” he said. “It shows how clean and well-maintained Singapore is.”

Raised over S$4K through “homeless” challenge

During the Christmas period last year, Kevin launched a “Homeless” fundraiser, which involved him walking barefoot around Singapore’s perimeter.

Working with MIJ Hub, Kevin raised over S$4,100 for children’s education through the campaign.

“I wanted to do something meaningful over Christmas,” Kevin told MS News.

Kevin said he had completed a similar challenge in 2021, albeit on a smaller scale, and found the experience “profound” and “rewarding”.

When faced with criticism online regarding his decision, Kevin remains unfazed:

If I stick with an ideal long enough and commit to it, that scepticism or even hatred might turn into respect.

He added that he had already achieved this through this fundraiser, and that many people approach him on the streets to say they respect his commitment.

While Kevin intends to remain shoeless, he clarified that he would wear shoes when the occasion calls for it.

Also read: 62-year-old man in Thailand walks barefoot for 500km to return home after being kicked out by family

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @radical_kindness_ on TikTok.