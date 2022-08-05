Dee Kosh Bids Goodbye After Receiving Jail Sentence, Says He’ll Clarify His Case One Day

Dee Kosh Bids Goodbye In Instagram Post Following Jail Sentence On 5 Aug

Dee Kosh has laid low ever since his misdemeanours came to light in 2021.

Besides staying out of the spotlight, it was probably just a wise move on his part to avoid unnecessary trouble while his court case was ongoing.

Today (5 Aug), the saga surrounding Dee Kosh finally came to an end when he received a 32-week jail sentence.

Following this, he took to Instagram to bid farewell to his fans and share his hope that he could clarify his case one day.

Dee Kosh ‘extremely sorry’ after receiving jail sentence

Just hours after news emerged of Dee Kosh’s jail sentence, the former influencer and radio DJ took to Instagram to make one last statement before his incarceration.

In what appears to be a planned message, the post starts by saying that if anyone were reading it, Dee Kosh would already be on the way to prison.

He then explained that despite what is said on the news, he is extremely sorry for his actions. It was his “time to pay the price” by heading to prison.

Dee Kosh also described the past two years as “long and hard” as he has “lost everything” including his “career, loved ones, the trust of [his] family and so much more”.

Perhaps aware that a lot has been said about him, Dee Kosh added that he has more to clarify about his character and his case. He thus hopes he’ll be able to speak more about them one day.

For now, he bids his followers goodbye.

Dee Kosh will serve his sentence from 5 Aug

To get everyone up to speed, Dee Kosh will be heading to prison for 32 weeks after he was found guilty of committing various sexual offences.

Some of these offences include offering cash to male minors for sexual services.

He could have been jailed for two years at the minimum and fined several thousand dollars for his offences.

Dee Kosh will begin serving his sentence on Friday (5 Aug).

Hope he’ll come out of prison as a changed person

As heartbreaking as the turn of events must be for the once popular figure, he appears to have accepted his punishment as this chapter finally comes to a close.

Hopefully, Dee Kosh will come out of prison as a changed person and make good on his words.

For now, we’ll patiently wait for his release and a possible tell-all video.

Featured image adapted from @deekosh on Instagram and Instagram.