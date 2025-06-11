‘Work for fun’: S’pore Redditors list financial stability, health & freedom as ‘definition of success’ in life

Singapore Redditors say financial stability and health are their definition of success

When it comes to defining success, most of us were taught to chase wealth, status, or high-flying job titles.

But according to a recent Reddit thread, many Singaporeans today are turning away from that textbook idea and focusing on what really matters to them: financial stability, health, and freedom.

Redditor asks netizens to define success

In a post titled “As Singaporeans in Singapore, how would you define success?” on the r/askSingapore subreddit, one Redditor in their mid-20s shared their quiet struggle.

With rising living costs and a competitive job market, the OP admitted they didn’t know what success should look like anymore.

They thus have turned to the community to see how others defined it.

Singaporeans say financial stability is still important

The thread quickly took off, garnering over 110 comments from Singaporeans of all ages.

And while everyone had a unique take, one theme stood out: financial stability. However, it’s less about becoming rich and more about being secure.

“I consider myself successful because I don’t struggle for money,” one user wrote. “I get to do my hobbies.”

Another proudly shared that they have finally paid off their student loans, on top of paying their bills on time and supporting their parents.

“It’s not an extravagant life,” the user said. “Life’s been good lately, and I think I’ve succeeded in life for that.”

Health & freedom as definition of success

Others shifted the spotlight from money to health and inner peace.

“Success is being at peace most days of my life,” one netizen shared, adding that they now focus on staying calm in the face of challenges and spending quality time with loved ones.

Another shared that their personal benchmark of success was having the freedom to work overseas, and to stay active and healthy enough to play sports into old age.

“Why not live life now when you are younger?” they added.

Freedom emerged as another recurring theme. Some commenters said success meant having the flexibility to switch jobs when they felt stagnant, or the autonomy to explore new passions and paths.

“Freedom to change jobs if I get bored,” one Redditor wrote.

Some say success is ‘a very personal thing’

Several Redditors pointed out that success isn’t a one-size-fits-all concept.

One commenter explained how success is a deeply personal thing. They shared that for a migrant worker, success can mean saving up enough money to build a life for his family back at home.

For a cancer patient, it may mean beating the illness. For others, starting a business takes precedence over everything else.

“It may be easy for you but for them it’s a big fight,” the commenter said.

