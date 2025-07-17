Woman in M’sia slammed by netizens after ranting about delivery rider placing food order too high

Woman’s rant about delivery rider placing food too high goes viral

A Malaysian woman’s gripe about delivery riders placing her food too high up has seemingly backfired.

In a Facebook reel that has since garnered over 2,400 comments, the woman showed how difficult it is for her to reach her GrabFood order.

Instead of sympathising with her, most commenters criticised her for not being grateful for the service the riders provide.

Rants about food placement in viral video

In the post’s caption, she complained that the rider fudged the delivery even though she had given clear instructions beforehand.

She had apparently asked the rider to place the food “on top of the pillar”, but they ended up placing the food on the lamp atop the pillar.

In the video, the woman demonstrated how she had to stand on a stool to retrieve her order.

“To the rider, can you not place my order so high up where I’m unable to get it? You think I’m very tall, or is this your way of telling me you are very tall?” she said.

She gestured to the wall beside the pillar, indicating that she had meant for riders to place her orders there instead.

Receives backlash from netizens

Instead of receiving sympathy for her ‘plight’, most commenters ended up criticising her instead.

One comment admonishing the woman for being ungrateful received nearly 3,000 likes.

Another suggested that she could provide a basket so riders have a better idea of where to place the food orders.

One netizen even jokingly asked if she needed the rider to roll out the red carpet for her as she retrieved the food.

