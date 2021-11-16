Delivery Rider Collides Into 2 Elderly Pedestrians In As Many Years

We should be extra careful when riding PMDs or bicycles as accidents may happen if we aren’t paying attention.

However, a food delivery rider knocked into 2 elderly pedestrians in 2 years. One of the victims had to undergo emergency surgery.

On Tuesday (16 Nov), 35-year-old Tian Wei Jie was sentenced to 9 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to 4 charges related to both incidents.

Source

The charges are:

causing grievous hurt by a rash act

causing hurt by a rash act

voluntarily causing hurt

riding an electric bicycle on a footpath.

Elderly undergoes emergency surgery after collision with delivery rider

According to The Straits Times, Tian’s sentencing came a day after he pleaded guilty to the 4 charges on Monday (15 Nov).

Speaking in court, Tian’s lawyer said Tian was remorseful and pleaded for a shorter sentence of about 6 weeks and a $1,500 fine.

The judge eventually sentenced Tian to 9 weeks’ jail—slightly shorter than the 10-week sentence the prosecutor had asked for.

Tian was also fined $1,500.

The 35-year-old will commence his sentence in 3 weeks after sorting out his personal affairs.

Delivery rider collides into another elderly pedestrian

Tian’s first accident happened on 7 Jul 2019 near Block 23 Bedok South Ave 1, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

As Tian was using his phone to check for information relating to his foodpanda job assignment, he collided with a 77-year-old man.

The elderly man fell as a result of the collision and suffered a stroke and brain injury.

Tian was travelling at about 20km/hour, almost twice the speed limit.

The senior underwent emergency life-saving surgery and was hospitalised for 102 days, raking up a $46,000 medical bill in the process.

The victim’s daughter lodged a police report following the incident, and Tian was arrested in Apr 2020.

Got into similar accident while out on bail

While out on bail for his first offence, Tian got into another similar incident in March this year.

That evening, Tian reportedly drank 6 bottles of beer with his mates before leaving the coffee shop on a power-assisted bicycle.

While travelling along a footpath near Block 534 Bedok North Street 3, the intoxicated rider knocked into another elderly pedestrian — this time, a 60-year-old man.

According to The Straits Times, Tian reportedly cursed at the victim after the collision.

In response, the 60-year-old remarked that Tian “should not ride in such a dangerous manner”.

Tian grew agitated and proceeded to push and punch the pedestrian multiple times. A crowd soon formed, and Tian eventually rode away on his bike.

The 60-year-old suffered minor injuries to his knee and right hand.

Hope he learns to ride more safely

Given the speed at which PMDs and bicycles can travel, riders need to prioritise safety while riding.

We hope Tian will learn from his lesson and will ride safely and more defensively in the future to prevent similar accidents.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.