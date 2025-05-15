Thai delivery rider gets slashed in the face after asking customer to pay S$8 parcel fee

Delivery rider suffers facial injuries after being slashed by customer over parcel fee

What started as a routine parcel delivery ended in violence when a Thai delivery rider was slashed in the face after asking a customer to pay a parcel fee of 225 baht (S$8.74).

According to Thai news media Thairath, the incident occurred around 4pm on Tuesday (13 May) when 20-year-old Mr Thanapat (name transliterated from Thai) arrived at a home in Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram Province, to drop off a parcel.

When he got there, no one appeared to be home, so he called the recipient, 27-year-old Ms Phimonnat, and asked her to transfer the delivery fee.

She agreed, so Mr Thanapat left the parcel at her doorstep and continued with his route.

Argument breaks out after customer refused to pay

By 9pm, the money still hadn’t come through. Mr Thanapat called Ms Phimonnat again to follow up, but the conversation quickly escalated.

She insisted on returning the parcel, but Mr Thanapat refused, explaining that he could not take it back as it had already been unwrapped.

Ms Phimonnat finally told him to drop by her house to receive the payment.

Later that night, Mr Thanapat returned to Ms Phimonnat’s house to collect the money in person.

While handing over the change, Ms Phimonnat’s husband, 27-year-old Surasit, emerged from the house, holding a big knife and shouting at him aggressively.

Victim sustains 5 wounds requiring 24 stitches

Without warning, Mr Surasit attacked Mr Thanapat with the knife.

Mr Thanapat was slashed five times — twice on the forehead, once on the left hand, once on the chest, and once on the left ear.

The wounds were so severe that he required a total of 24 stitches.

Seeking justice, the injured rider reported the assault to Amphawa Police Station.

Authorities said both parties are currently in the process of mediation. If no agreement is reached, legal proceedings will begin and assault charges will be filed against Mr Surasit.

