Taxi driver in Thailand slashes passenger’s face after refusal to take ride request ends in argument

Taxi driver slashes passenger with knife after refusing to take ride request

A taxi driver in Bangkok slashed a passenger in the face during an argument over his refusal to accept their ride request

At around 1am on Saturday (11 Jan), a group of three males and a female hailed a taxi in the Silom area for a ride.

However, when they shared their destination, the driver declined their request, reported Thai news media Matichon.

The passengers then got out of the car and allegedly smashed the taxi’s door, angering the driver.

Both parties, reportedly intoxicated, ended up in a verbal fight before the driver grabbed a knife he kept in the car and slashed the male passenger in the face.

Driver beaten up by passengers after argument

The altercation was captured and shared on the Thai Facebook page, Social Hunter 2022.

The 5-minute video initially shows three men yelling at the driver, dragging him out of his car, and beating him up before other passers-by came to de-escalate the situation.

The woman who was recording the scene could be heard screaming, asking passers-by to call the police.

The taxi driver then tried to run away from the group as he was being attacked.

He later got in his car; however, the men followed him and kept striking him with punches and kicks.

They demanded that he apologise to their injured friend, but he refused to leave the car.

According to Thai news outlet CH7 News, the incident was reported to the police, resulting in officers eventually stopping the chaos.

No charges were initially filed as authorities were awaiting medical examination results and reviewing surveillance footage to corroborate the testimonies from both parties.

