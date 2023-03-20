Food Delivery Rider Speeds Across Woodlands Traffic Junction, Called Out For Dangerous Behaviour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Food Delivery Rider Speeds Across Busy Traffic Junction In Woodlands, Draws Flak For Actions

When in the vicinity of a busy traffic junction, being vigilant can help us avoid possible road accidents.

Choosing to engage in reckless behaviour instead, however, isn’t just extremely dangerous — it will naturally invite the wrath of the general public.

This was the case recently when a food delivery rider was filmed speeding across a busy traffic junction in Woodlands.

Netizens urged him to be more careful as he narrowly avoided several collisions with other motorists.

Food delivery rider speeds across Woodlands traffic junction

A netizen posted footage of the incident to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, stating that it occurred at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 3 and 5 on 25 Feb at 9.34am.

The video starts by showing a few vehicles waiting for the traffic light to turn green. The arrow for turning right is seen to be amber.

Bypassing all of them, a man on what appears to be a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) zooms into the frame and cuts across the junction at high speed.

While doing so, he nearly collides with a motorcyclist.

Another car has to slow down as well to avoid what could have potentially been a severe accident.

In the caption, the OP alleges that the man is a food delivery rider.

Netizens call rider out on reckless actions

The video has since gone viral, with many criticising the rider for his reckless behaviour in the middle of the busy traffic junction.

Some users pointed out that he could have caused a huge accident as a result of his actions.

As such, he greatly risked the lives of his fellow road users as well.

Yet others noted that there could have been serious consequences had the rider been unable to avoid crashing into other motorists.

Noticing his speed, one also wondered if he had modified his bike to the point that the brakes were affected.

Whatever the case, one thing remains clear — the rider was far too reckless and could have caused a terrible accident.

Hopefully, this footage will remind all motorists to remain careful, especially when in the middle of a busy street.

