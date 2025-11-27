Food delivery rider in M’sia digs up soil in customer’s yard to collect cash-on-delivery payment

Food delivery rider baffled after being asked to dig up yard to collect cash-on-delivery payment

A delivery rider has shared an unbelievable story of having to dig at a customer’s yard to retrieve a cash-on-delivery (COD) payment.

According to Malaysian news outlet Guang Ming Daily, the rider posted the bizarre experience on Threads, sharing a photo of RM 70.50 (S$22) in cash that he uncovered after digging into the customer’s yard.

“Yes, he really left the money (COD), but I had to dig it up myself,” the rider wrote. “The customer really has their quirks.”

First time rider asked to dig for payment

This was reportedly the first time the rider had been asked to retrieve his payment in such an unusual way.

In the comments, many other users shared similar bizarre experiences they’ve had while delivering.

A delivery worker shared his experience, recounting how a customer paid via COD and placed the money inside a pair of sneakers on a shelf to keep it hidden.

Possible reason for buried payment

Some speculated that the customer might have buried the money to prevent theft.

One user commented, “Maybe the customer was worried about thieves or other delivery riders taking the money.”

“I did the same once, but I put the money in a plastic bag and buried it in a flowerpot,” another user commented.

Featured image adapted from Guang Ming Daily.