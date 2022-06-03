Dengue Cases Could Hit Record High In Jun, More Patients Being Treated In Hospitals

Dengue Cases’ Record May Be Hit In Jun, 59 Stop-Work Orders Issued To Construction Sites

Singaporeans’ lives have just returned close to normal despite Covid-19, but we’re now unfortunately dealing with a surge in dengue cases.

In fact, the current situation is no normal surge, but is likely to be a record-breaking one.

The number of dengue cases could hit a record high of more than 2,000 a week this month, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Dengue cases rising sharply

In a media release on Friday (3 Jun), the NEA described Singapore’s current dengue situation as serious.

Dengue cases continue to rise sharply every week, they said, hitting 1,569 in the week ending 28 May.

That’s a steep increase from 1,277 in the previous week.

985 cases have been reported so far in the first five days of this week, till 2 Jun.

Weekly dengue cases record may be broken

If this trend keeps up, the number of cases a week may exceed 2,000 this month, the NEA said.

That will be a “historical peak”, breaking the record of 1,787 cases set during one week in Jul 2020.

A situation like that would be worrying as Jun is just the beginning of the traditional peak dengue season, so there’s a possibility the case count might go even higher.

Over 12,000 cases in 2022 so far

Alarmingly, Singapore has already recorded more than 12,000 cases so far in just five months of 2022.

That’s far more than in 2021, when just 5,258 cases were reported in the whole year.

2020 saw a record 35,315 cases in total, even accounting for the historical weekly peak.

With more than 12,000 so far in 2022, we’ve already “achieved” one-third of the 2020 total.

About 9,000 mosquito-breeding habitats found

Frustratingly, the authorities continue to find mosquito-breeding habitats all over Singapore.

Out of the 305,000 inspections the NEA conducted, about 9,000 habitats were found, including at residences and construction sites.

Consequently, over 4,420 legal notices were issued to homeowners and occupiers that required them to allow NEA officers to enter their premises for inspections and vector control works.

Multiple breeding at 8 Mt Sinai premises

For example, 8 residential premises in the Mount Sinai area were detected to have multiple breeding sites.

One premises also had repeat breeding upon reinspection.

NEA’s inspections in Mar and Apr found more than 400 mosquito larvae in various locations. They include an earthen pot, a porcelain bowl, containers, vases, flower pots, flower pot plates and a watering can.

Multiple breeding habitats with about 20 to 50 larvae were also found in the common area of a condominium, including a metal tray, trolley and ground depression.

In the common area of another condominium more than 200 larvae were found breeding in a closed perimeter drain, floor trap, gully traps and discarded receptacles.

59 Stop-Work Orders issued to construction sites

As for construction sites, 59 Stop-Work Orders (SWOs) have been issued to them.

Nine contractors will also be charged in court for repeat mosquito breeding this year.

For example, a construction site at Jalan Batai was found to have four repeated breeding locations.

They include more than 100 larvae found on top of a container, about 100 larvae in a gully trap, about 30 larvae in a ground puddle, and about 20 larvae in a water treatment tank.

Another construction site in the same area was found to have six mosquito breeding sites.

They included a lift pit with about 100 larvae, canvas sheet with about 100 larvae, pail with about 50 larvae, and three ground puddles with close to 100 larvae.

More dengue patients went to hospital: MOH

Unsurprisingly, the increase in dengue cases has led to more people suffering symptoms of the disease.

In recent weeks, more patients have gone to hospital Emergency Departments to seek treatment, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times (ST).

However, the cases are at a “manageable level”, making up just about 2% of total attendances and admissions, the ministry added.

About 10% of the dengue cases so far have need to be warded as of 28 May.

Fight dengue with a few simple tasks

NEA has urged Singaporeans to fight dengue by doing a few very simple tasks.

For example, we can remove stagnant water and other potential breeding habitats.

While the disease may be less scary to us than Covid-19 since it’s been endemic for longer, we should remember than dengue can also kill.

Thus, for yourself and your loved ones’ safely, do check your home and workplace for the deadly larvae.

