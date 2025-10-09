F1 fan reminds fellow attendees that ‘deodorant is not optional’ for next year’s S’pore Grand Prix

F1 fan urges better personal hygiene, says deodorant is a must for 2026 Singapore GP

The Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Grand Prix (GP) is known for its high-octane racing, dazzling lights, and electrifying atmosphere.

However, one fan has reminded everyone that good personal hygiene and deodorant should also be part of the experience.

TikTok user @scarletwitchchaosmagic posted a lighthearted yet relatable video on 6 Oct from the recently concluded Singapore Grand Prix.

Set to ‘Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat) [From F1® The Movie]’ by Don Toliver, the song choice humorously hints at how the TikToker was “losing her mind” amid the less-than-pleasant smells in the crowd.

Shot under an expressway near the race track, the clip features a text overlay that reads: “Guys, just a reminder for next year, deodorant is NOT optional ok”.

The video has since resonated with netizens familiar with just how hot and humid Singapore’s night race can get.

Most netizens agree on need for deodorant

Many netizens were quick to agree, with some saying that the heat, excitement, and tightly-packed crowds can create a less-than-pleasant atmosphere.

A netizen made a pun about the pit lane experience, joking that it was an “(arm)pit experience” instead.

Meanwhile, one TikTok user found it hard to understand how some people manage without deodorant, body spray, or baby wipes at such events.

However, another commenter lamented the fact that using a deodorant does not help much due to Singapore’s heat and humidity.

F1 fan recounts experience at 2025 Singapore GP

While the post was clearly made in jest, it serves as a humorous yet valid reminder for the attendees of future races.

The OP, Ana, 30, an Indonesian who flew in for the event, told MS News that she took the video on 5 Oct at around 10pm.

She shared that she had gotten the premier walkabout ticket for race day, and felt that Singapore’s heat and humidity definitely contributed to the bad smell.

When asked how bad the odour was on a scale of one to 10, the McLaren and Mercedes fan said: “Probably a seven”.

Ana further added that she would not be “caught dead” leaving the house in Singapore without applying deodorant.

The Singapore Grand Prix this year has had its fair share of critics, with some F1 fans complaining about poor organisation, crowd control, or in this case, “poor” air quality.

