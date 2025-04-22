US politician suggests deporting only illegal male immigrants, women can stay if they ‘marry incels’

As candidates in the United States (US) campaign for the governorship of California, one Republican contender has sparked controversy with his unconventional stance on immigration: proposing the deportation of male immigrants while allowing females to stay if they “marry incels”.

A clip from the podcast went viral on 15 April, amassing more than 3 million views after being shared on X.

Kyle Langford, a 20-something Nick Fuentes acolyte, is running for governor of California on a platform of deporting all male undocumented immigrants and then giving all the females one year to marry a "Californian incel" to avoid deportation. pic.twitter.com/c7qOQMC1bM — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 15, 2025

Politician proposes female immigrants can stay if they marry incels

According to Newsweek, the clip aired on ‘The Lilly Show’, hosted by Lilly Gaddis, a self-described “trad wife” who was fired from her previous job for using a racial slur in a cooking video.

On the show, Ms Gaddis invited Kyle Langford, a Catholic construction manager in his 20s and one of six Republican candidates running for California governor in 2026.

In the viral clip, Mr Langford shared his pro-deportation stance but added a twist.

“I was thinking to, first off, deport all the men and then, for the women, like maybe you’ll have a one-year time to, like, marry,” he said.

He continued: “If you marry one of our Californian incels, then you can stay. But if you don’t, then, well, they’re getting sent back across.”

The term “incel” refers to an “involuntary celibate”, a man frustrated by a lack of sexual relationships, often associated with misogyny.

Trump administration stands firm on controversial deportation scheme

Meanwhile, the Trump administration remains steadfast in its deportation scheme despite a Supreme Court ruling and criticism from political opponents.

On Saturday (19 April), the US Supreme Court blocked new deportations under the 18th-century wartime laws the Trump administration has been using.

In a case that has quickly gained mainstream attention, the administration admitted to mistakenly sending a Maryland man to an El Salvador prison.

However, little has been done to facilitate his return.

During a joint press conference with President Trump, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele stated that he is not considering releasing the man.

“We’re not very fond of releasing terrorists,” he said.

