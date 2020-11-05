Singaporean Designer Incorporates 120 MRT Station Names Into Famous Logos

On most days of the week, MRT station names are just stops along our way to school or work, that we don’t think twice about. But a local designer has decided to add a creative twist to them, by incorporating them into famous logos.

After almost a month of hard work, he shared his final products on Facebook yesterday (4 Nov).

The post has since gone viral, with over 1,400 shares at the time of writing.

Designer took 2.5 weeks to come up with 120 variations

The magical thing about familiar brand logos is that you can recognise them anywhere, upon just one look.

Perhaps riding on this idea, designer Lim Hang Kwong decided to combine the names of our MRT stations with various brand logos.

Stations along the red or North-South line (NSL)

Over a span of 2.5 weeks, he painstakingly studied the logos as well as the MRT station names to find any similarities.

Lim also enlisted his cousin and cousin-in-law’s help to determine if certain designs worked.

MRT station names combined with famous logos

Sharing his work on Facebook, Lim hopes netizens will enjoy guessing the original brands behind the reimagined logos.

Beyond appreciating his creativity, we’re sure residents who stay near the respective stations find some amusement in the designs too.

Take Pasir Ris for example, which resembles a website unsuitable for young viewers.

Netizens were mainly humoured by the design, with many reacting with a laughing emoji.

Yew Tee, on the other hand, embodies a more family-friendly video streaming site that we’re all guilty of spending too much time on.

Some logos linked to stations’ characteristics

While the above designs may seem random, others carry profound connections to the stations and their locations.

Haw Par Villa for instance, is merged into the Tiger Balm logo, symbolic of the attraction’s previous name (Tiger Balm Garden), as well as the brand of medicated products which its founder established.

You can have a look at his entire range of designs here, and find links to the stations’ characteristics, if there are any.

Otherwise, turn this into a fun game to play with the family, and see who can guess all the OG brand names correctly.

Wants to bring joy to everyone

To the regular person, this may seem like a random creative project, but to Lim, it’s a positive gift for everyone who chances upon his creations.

He mentions his intentions in the post, saying,

At the end of the day, I just hope these will brighten up your day and bring joy to everyone!

We don’t know about you, but we certainly had fun just admiring his designs and guessing the inspiration behind them.

If you’d like to see more of Lim’s creations, visit the Facebook pages for LePark Creations and Hkxdesign.

We thank Lim for bringing us joy with his art, and hope he’ll come up with more unique designs in the future.

