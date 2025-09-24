Desmond Lee says in-school suspension ‘will be studied & considered’ amid bullying review by MOE

Education Minister Desmond Lee responds to bullying concerns, says MOE is doing comprehensive review of new measures

Education Minister Desmond Lee has weighed in on whether home suspension remains an effective disciplinary tool, acknowledging that alternatives such as in-school suspension will be “studied and considered” as part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) ongoing review of bullying.

His response came after MP David Hoe of Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC suggested replacing home suspension with an “in-house suspension” system during a Parliament sitting on Tuesday (23 Sept).

MP questions effectiveness of home suspension

During the session, Mr Hoe questioned whether home suspension was truly an effective measure for disciplining students.

He shared his personal experience of being suspended as a student, describing it as “painful” because he was cut off from his friends.

However, he noted that the situation is different today. With ready access to mobile phones, a home suspension could simply mean “staying at home to play Mobile Legends”.

This, he argued, casts doubt on whether home suspension is an effective deterrent.

He suggested in-house suspension within the school as a potential alternative.

Alternatives being reviewed: Desmond Lee

In response, Mr Lee, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration, highlighted that schools already have a range of disciplinary measures, which are applied according to the specific circumstances of each child.

He explained that home suspension was sometimes necessary for safety reasons, particularly in situations where separating children might prevent further conflict.

However, he acknowledged that the impact of home suspension could vary depending on the child’s perspective.

Some students see it as punishment and learn from it, while others might view it as a break from school, especially if they are left unsupervised at home while parents are at work.

Because of this, he said the MOE is open to considering alternatives such as in-school suspension, where students would remain in school but separated from their peers, completing lessons, or performing community service as part of the disciplinary process.

Mr Lee also revealed that the ministry is looking at other measures, including an anti-retaliation clause and more accessible channels for students to seek support.

He concluded by assuring Parliament that all feedback and suggestions would be factored into MOE’s ongoing review of bullying.

Other MPs call for stronger anti-bullying measures

Beyond the suspension debate, other MPs also put forward ideas to strengthen how schools tackle bullying.

Jurong Central MP Xie Yao Quan suggested creating a centralised anti-bullying unit to ease the burden on teachers, while Sengkang MP He Ting Ru proposed bringing in child safety experts and external agencies to guide schools on restorative practices.

According to The Straits Times, additional proposals included giving schools more resources to investigate cases, involving parent support groups more actively, and teaching peers to step up for victims.

Mr Lee assured the MPs that these suggestions — alongside feedback from parents, educators, and community partners — will all be studied as part of MOE’s ongoing review, with final recommendations expected in the first half of 2026.

