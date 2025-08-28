Desmond Lee urges parents & teachers to ‘work closely’ as MOE begins 2nd phase of bullying review

Desmond Lee acknowledges parents’ bullying concerns as MOE begins second phase of review

Following announcements that the Ministry of Education (MOE) is reviewing its approach to bullying, Minister for Education Desmond Lee has urged parents and teachers to work together to address the issue.

Mr Lee also kicked off the second phase of the review, outlining key areas that the Ministry will focus on.

Encouraging parents & educators to work closely

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (27 Aug), Mr Lee addressed concerns about bullying in schools.

“Any form of hurtful behaviour is wrong and unacceptable, and we do not condone bullying and violence in schools,” he wrote, encouraging students to use safe reporting channels and, in serious cases, the police.

Mr Lee acknowledged the anxiety parents feel over their children’s safety and wellbeing, recognising that they naturally want thorough investigations, fair consequences, and the opportunity to work with schools to guide their children.

At the same time, he highlighted the challenges educators face in handling such incidents alongside their teaching duties.

When incidents occur, teachers not only investigate the facts but also engage with students and parents, guide children to understand the consequences of their behaviour, and help them reflect on how their actions affect others.

Discipline, he noted, is part of this process, alongside nurturing the potential for growth and learning.

“Ultimately, we — educators, parents, children — want the same thing,” he said, emphasising that schools should be a “safe space” for students to learn, develop sound values, and build friendships.

He urged parents and teachers to “work closely as partners” in shaping students’ behaviour.

2nd phase of bullying review

Mr Lee confirmed that the MOE has begun the second phase of its bullying review, as previously mentioned by Member of Parliament David Hoe, who is also on the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education.

The review will involve engagement with parents, parent support groups, educators, professionals, and the broader community.

Four key areas will be examined:

Strengthening school culture, environment, and processes

Emphasising values education for students

Supporting educators

Enhancing partnerships between schools and parents

According to The Straits Times, Mr Lee hosted a closed-door session on Wednesday with 20 attendees, including parents, teachers, and other community members.

This marked the start of the second phase of the review.

Consultations with the above stakeholders will continue until the end of 2025, with MOE planning to release its recommendations and follow-up actions by the first half of 2026.

“We will build on existing structures and processes in place in schools, strengthen partnerships between parents and teachers, enhance educational efforts in schools, and better equip our educators to create a safe and respectful learning environment that our children deserve,” Mr Lee added in his Facebook post.

The MOE also invites members of the public to provide suggestions through a dedicated form.

Mr Lee’s statement comes in the wake of a recent bullying case at Sengkang Green Primary School, where a nine-year-old girl was targeted by three classmates.

The student’s mother reportedly also received death threats from one of the bullies.

Featured image adapted from Desmond Lee on Facebook.