MOE started review on bullying earlier this year, will involve parents & educators in next phase

Outcome of MOE review on bullying out ‘sooner rather than later’: GPC for Education member

The Ministry of Education (MOE) started a review on bullying earlier this year, and is set to embark on its next phase.

This was revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday (24 Aug) by Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC MP David Hoe, who is a member of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Education.

S’pore ‘must never condone bullying’

In his post, Mr Hoe said the next phase of the review will involve parents, educators, professionals, and the community.

He looked forward to seeing its outcome “sooner rather than later”, he added.

He also stated that Singapore “must never condone bullying” or allow it to become part of our culture.

However, if it happens, “the right tools and support” must be in place so individuals can acknowledge what they did wrong and take steps to improve, he noted.

Suspensions alone may not be enough: David Hoe

Elaborating on this in a Facebook post on Tuesday (26 Aug), Mr Hoe said suspensions alone may not allow the child to truly comprehend the wrongness of their actions.

Instead, the former MOE teacher suggested that children be guided “towards empathy, kindness, and resolution”.

On the other hand, those who are bullied also need “safe and accessible” ways to confide in trusted adults or speak out via confidential platforms.

He hoped Singapore could build a system that “balances accountability with compassion” so every child would feel safe and supported.

Bullying is unacceptable: Elysa Chen

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Elysa Chen also offered her thoughts on the matter in an Instagram post on 22 Aug.

Ms Chen, who is also a member of the GPC for Education, said bullying was not simply “kids being kids” nor “harmless teasing”, affirming its unacceptable nature and the seriousness of the issue.

While she acknowledged its complex nature, as children are still “learning empathy, boundaries, and communication”, bullying is still inexcusable, she added.

Thus, she pointed out the need for “restorative practices” when working with children involved in bullying.

Additionally, she stated in a Facebook post on 24 Aug that addressing the issue of bullying requires more than efforts by MOE and the GPC.

As bullying can take place anywhere beyond school grounds, including social media, she urged the public to also “step in and contribute”, expressing her gratitude towards those who had done so.

MPs’ statements come after recent bullying incident

The MPs’ statements come after a recent incident where a nine-year-old Sengkang Green Primary School student was bullied by three classmates.

The girl’s mother also reported receiving death threats.

The boy who sent the death threats was caned, while he and the other two boys were suspended, MOE confirmed.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.