Woman in Thailand undergoes plastic surgery to get dimples, suffers 2 months of continuous bleeding

Woman in Thailand undergoes dimple creation surgery, wound bleeds for 2 months

A 41-year-old woman in Thailand suffered persistent bleeding for nearly two months after undergoing dimple creation surgery at a private clinic in Bangkok’s Prawet district.

According to Channel 7, the woman, identified as Laila, discovered the clinic through a TikTok advertisement promoting a special offer for dimple surgery at 2,300 baht (about S$92).

Attracted by the low price, she scheduled the procedure for the evening of 3 Dec 2024.

During the consultation, the doctor allowed her to choose the exact placement of her dimples.

At her request, the procedure was performed at a slightly higher position than usual.

While the procedure on Laila’s left cheek went smoothly, she experienced severe pain on her right cheek during the surgery.

Despite significant bleeding, the doctor assured her that it was normal.

Unaware of any aftercare instructions or potential complications, Laila returned home with her right cheek severely swollen and in pain.

Over time, the bleeding persisted and her condition worsened.

Concerned that the doctor might have cut a blood vessel, Laila raised her fears.

However, she was dismissed and told that if a blood vessel had been severed, she “would have died”.

Despite multiple visits to both the clinic and a hospital, doctors initially reassured her that her symptoms were normal.

Eventually, the beauty clinic refused responsibility, claiming too much time had passed since the surgery.

For nearly two months, Laila’s wound continued to bleed, a condition she documented through photos and videos.

Undergoes emergency surgery after passing out from excessive bleeding

As her condition deteriorated, Laila sought help from Be One Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Thailand.

On 14 Feb, the foundation arranged for her to meet with the Ministry of Public Health on 17 Feb to investigate the clinic.

However, on the night of 15 Feb, the bleeding became uncontrollable, leaving her on the verge of losing consciousness.

In response, Be One Foundation coordinated with Thanakit Jitareerat, Thailand’s vice minister for public health, to transfer her to Phra Nang Klao Hospital in Nonthaburi for emergency surgery.

According to the foundation’s statement, doctors discovered that a blood vessel in her cheek had been severed, causing the continuous bleeding.

Due to the severity of her condition, she required a blood transfusion and underwent surgery under general anaesthesia.

Be One Foundation later reported that Laila’s condition had improved and that she was now able to speak.

Beauty clinic under investigation

With the foundation’s assistance, Laila engaged the Ministry of Public Health to ensure she received proper medical care.

However, when authorities attempted to inspect the clinic on 17 Feb, they found it locked.

Mr Thanakrit stated that the doctor who owns the clinic would be summoned for questioning soon.

Further statements will be required from Laila once her condition stabilises.

Featured image adapted from Thaiger and เป็นหนึ่ง (Be One Foundation) on Facebook.