Tourist pays for S$100 dinner bill at Bangkok restaurant after women dine & dash

Bangkok restaurant thanks tourist for paying after 2 women dine & dash

On 16 April, Bangkok restaurant About Beef Lava Grill said that a tourist from China came forward and paid an almost ฿2,700 (S$100) dinner bill following a dine-and-dash incident involving two women.

The tourist said he felt sorry for the restaurant for what his compatriots did and wanted to make up for it.

2 women dine & dash at Bangkok restaurant, caught on CCTV

On 12 April, About Beef Lava Grill posted photos and videos of two female tourists dining and then walking briskly away from the restaurant — without paying for their meal.

The restaurant added that this is the third time this year that tourists from China have failed to pay for their meals at the restaurant.

The waiters responsible for the table bore the costs of the meal.

Another tourist steps up & offers to pay

The story quickly went viral on Thai social media, with many netizens resharing the post in hopes that justice would somehow be found.

Four days later on 16 April, the restaurant made a follow-up post. In it, the restaurant said that another tourist from China had paid for the bill left by the two other tourists.

The paying tourist told the restaurant that the story had also gone viral on Chinese social media, with plenty of criticism hoisted onto the two dine-and-dashers.

The man said he felt ashamed and sorry for the restaurant, so he came to pay on behalf of his compatriots.

In light of the incident, the restaurant’s management expressed its hope that the small minority of tourists who dine and dash take this as a lesson not to do it. It also expressed gratitude for the tourist who stepped up to pay and the numerous netizens who helped spread the word to deter this behaviour.

Also read: 2 Men Leave 5 Eateries Including Bencoolen Bar Without Paying Bill, Arrested By Police

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from About Beef Lava Grill บุฟเฟต์ ปิ้งย่าง เนื้อพรีเมียม ซีฟู๊ด อาหารญี่ปุ่น on Facebook and Facebook.